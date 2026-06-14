End of an Era: Tears, tributes as Mzee Onyango laid to rest in Ununio

Dar es Salaam. Sorrow and grief engulfed Kawe in Dar es Salaam as hundreds of mourners gathered to bid farewell to veteran actor Issa Joseph Mohamed, popularly known as Mzee Onyango, who died on Thursday, June 11, 2026.

Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi and his wife, Ms Mariam Mwinyi, were among dignitaries who attended the funeral, reflecting the high esteem in which the late actor was held.

Following the farewell ceremony, the body was taken to Kondo Cemetery in Ununio, where he was laid to rest.

Mzee Onyango leaves behind 10 children, 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Deputy Minister for Culture, Arts and Sports Hamis Mwinjuma said the country had lost a key pioneer of the acting industry.

He said the deceased played a significant role in the development of drama in Tanzania and inspired generations of artists.

“Mzee Onyango was widely admired, and the large turnout at his funeral reflected the impact of his work on society,” said Mr Mwinjuma, alias MwanaFA.

“He was among the pioneers who transitioned drama from radio to television, helping to shape the growth of Tanzania’s film industry,” he added.

Although some people often mistook him for a foreigner due to his accent and acting style, he remained a proud Tanzanian throughout his life.

Family representative, Ms Devotha Helman, thanked Tanzanians for their support during his illness and funeral arrangements.

She said the family was deeply moved by the solidarity shown by citizens, leaders, fellow artists and medical staff at Lugalo Military Hospital.

She added that his passing had left a significant void in both the family and society, praying for his soul to rest in eternal peace.

Actor Jacob Steven popularly known as JB said he had learnt much from Mzee Onyango, crediting him for helping him transition from radio drama to television.

He said they had been planning a new film project before the veteran actor’s death.

Actor Steve Mengele, alias Steve Nyerere, said the late artist left behind a strong lesson of discipline, hard work, and dedication to the industry.

Huge crowds attend farewell

From his Kawe residence to Kondo Cemetery in Ununio, mourners turned out in large numbers to pay their last respects.

Actors were among the largest groups in attendance, underscoring the respect he commanded in the entertainment industry.

The funeral service was prolonged due to the large number of people who came to bid him farewell.

Final moments of Mzee Onyango

He died on the night of June 11, 2026, at Lugalo Military Hospital in Dar es Salaam, where he had been receiving treatment.

His son, Joseph Issa, said he had long suffered from high blood pressure, which had been fluctuating before his death.