End of an Era: Tears, tributes as Mzee Onyango laid to rest in Ununio

Dar es Salaam. Sorrow and grief engulfed Kawe in Dar es Salaam as hundreds of mourners gathered to bid farewell to veteran actor Issa Joseph Mohamed, popularly known as Mzee Onyango, who died on Thursday, June 11, 2026.
Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi and his wife, Ms Mariam Mwinyi, were among dignitaries who attended the funeral, reflecting the high esteem in which the late actor was held.
Following the farewell ceremony, the body was taken to Kondo Cemetery in Ununio, where he was laid to rest.