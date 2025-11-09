Experts: Bongo Flava needs strategy, consistency for Grammy nods

Dar es Salaam. The release of the 2026 Grammy Awards nominations has reignited a familiar discussion within the Bongo Flava scene: why Tanzanian artistes continue to miss out on global recognition despite their undeniable talent, massive fanbase, and growing influence across Africa.

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards, scheduled for February 1, 2026, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, will honour music released between August 2024 and August 2025.

As expected, the international line-up features global icons, with Kendrick Lamar leading with nine nominations and Lady Gaga following with seven.

For Africa, Nigeria, South Africa, and Uganda once again dominate the field.

Uganda’s Eddy Kenzo, a veteran known for blending traditional sounds with global rhythms, earned his second Grammy nomination in the Best African Music Performance category for his song ‘Hope and Love’, featuring instrumentalist Mehran Matin.

He will compete against Nigeria’s Burna Boy ‘Love’, Davido featuring Omah Lay ‘With You’, Wizkid featuring Ayra Starr ‘Gimme Dat’, as well as South Africa’s Tyla ‘Push 2 Start’, who famously won the same category in 2024.

For Tanzanian music, and particularly Bongo Flava, the announcement is a moment of reflection.

None of the artistes under Grammy consideration, including Diamond Platnumz, Harmonize, Marioo, Fid Q, AY, and Abby Chams, made it to the final nomination list.

Diamond had been in the running through his collaboration ‘Low*=’ with American superstar Ciara, while Harmonize submitted four songs, among them ‘Me Too’ with Abigail Chams, ‘Simuoni’ with AY, and ‘Finally’ with violinist Miri Ben-Ari.

Fid Q’s ‘Glory2’, Marioo’s ‘Nairobi’, and AY’s ‘Wanga Neka’ were also under review but did not make the final cut.

The outcome has left many in the industry asking hard questions about what needs to happen for Bongo Flava to break into the Grammy conversation.

According to music producer Adili Faustine, Tanzania has the creativity but lacks the strategic vision that Grammy recognition demands.

“Our sound is powerful, but we’re still operating in a local ecosystem,” he said.

He added that to compete at the Grammy level, artistes need global packaging from sound engineering and mastering to branding and distribution.

“The Recording Academy listens for global quality,” he shared.

Music analyst Josephat Noel says the issue is not the music but the machinery behind it.

“Nigeria and South Africa built bridges early. They have PR firms in London and Los Angeles, global streaming strategies, and record label partnerships. In Tanzania, we are still building and creating more connections, so I think it’s time to professionalise the business,” he shared.

Radio host and cultural analyst Balou Saleh agrees, noting that international recognition requires persistence beyond a single hit.

“Our artistes release powerful songs, but the Grammy process values consistency,” she explained, adding that Tanzanian artistes need to be visible in international conversations.

“I’m talking about performing abroad, collaborating strategically, and maintaining relationships with industry players year-round,” she said.

Artiste manager and promoter Jumanne Zungu says the gap also lies in long-term planning.

“A Grammy is not won by a single song; it is won by a system. You need proper management, international agents, publicists, and global distribution networks. Our artistes must start treating every release as a potential global entry, not merely a local success,” he explained.

Following the nominations announcement, the mood across Tanzania’s entertainment circles was mixed.

There was pride in seeing East Africa represented by Eddy Kenzo, but also a realisation that Bongo Flava must evolve beyond its current boundaries.

Some industry insiders have suggested that Tanzanian record labels should collaborate more closely with international partners to help their artistes penetrate markets like the US and the UK.

With more focused investment in international marketing, industry training, and partnerships, experts believe it is only a matter of time before Tanzania earns its first Grammy nomination.

As the world waits for the 2026 Grammy Awards, the conversation within Tanzania’s music scene continues not with despair, but with renewed urgency.