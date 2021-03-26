Hamisa Mobetto , Kajala come face to face in Chato

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Model Hamisa Mobetto and actress Kajala Masanja have met face to face at the funeral of former President of Tanzania, John Magufuli being held at Magufuli grounds in Chato.

At the funeral, Hamisa and Kajala were seen sitting closely following the funeral service, with pictures showing them chatting online.

Hamisa and Kajala recently got into a wrangle after the spread of a video of Kajala’s daughter Paula with singer Rayvanny.

The video was first posted on February 14, 2021 by Bon go Flava artiste Rayvanny on his Instagram page, showing them in a romantic pose and sparking an outcry from sections of the public.

The two models were embroiled in a quarrel after Kajala accused Hamisa of being responsible for what her 19-year-old daughter did with the singer

Other artistes who attended the President’s funeral included Diamond Platnumnz, Ali Kiba, Nandy, Harmonize, Wema Sepetu,Lulu Diva, Jacob Steven’JB’,Jux and many others.



