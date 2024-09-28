Hidden truth behind age lies on Tanzania entertainment scene

Dar es Salaam. In an industry where youths reign supreme, Bongo artistes are increasingly entangled in a web of age deception.

Instead of celebrating the wisdom that comes with maturity, many celebrities choose to alter their birth years, motivated by fears of societal judgment and an innate desire to remain relevant.

Speaking about that trend, Bongo Flava artiste Benard Paul Mnyang'anga, popularly known as ‘Ben Pol,’ sheds light on this troubling trend.

He explains that a significant number of celebrities struggle with self-confidence, often leading them to distort the truth about their ages.

“The core issue is rooted in a lack of self-acceptance and confidence, often stemming from their upbringing. Individuals are bombarded with negative messages about their worth, talent, or appearance,” he said.

He said this discouragement can be devastating, crushing one’s spirit and making one feels inadequate. As a result, they may hide parts of their lives, including their true ages. Additionally, artistes often feel anxious when comparing their achievements to those of their peers.

“For instance, if someone believes they are 43 but haven’t built a home or purchased a car, they might feel compelled to misrepresent their ages,” Ben Pol elaborates.

He also notes that excessive time spent on social media can exacerbate this issue, as artistes frequently find themselves comparing their lives to others.

For her part, actress Heleina Herman, affectionately known as ‘Love Juakali,’ shares a similar perspective, emphasizing that age is a personal matter not meant for public consumption.

“Age is private; not everyone needs to know how old you are. When someone asks your age and you say 30, they often respond, ‘But you don’t look that age!’ This is why many actors avoid disclosing their ages.

“If we share our true ages, people might not believe us. Yes, as artistes, we reflect society, but our ages are a personal aspect of our lives. Personally, I don’t think it’s necessary for fans to know my age, even though I feel young at heart,” she remarked.

On top of that, emerging artiste Hadatha Edson adds her voice to the conversation, suggesting that many celebrities misrepresent their ages simply because they dislike the notion of aging.

“I think they lie about their ages because many people want to avoid appearing old. Besides artistes, many individuals prefer to conceal their ages. Artistes often feel pressured to present themselves as youthful to maintain a favorable public image, especially since society tends to favour younger-looking figures,” she explains.

On the other hand, psychologist Saldeen Kimangale provides a deeper insight into the issue, highlighting the substantial role societal pressure plays in this behaviour.

“In the entertainment industry, public figures frequently hide their true ages due to the challenges posed by social expectations. While self-acceptance is crucial, the film industry typically prioritises youthfulness,” said Kimangale.





He continued that some individuals tend to conceal their ages to avoid discrimination associated with aging.

“This approach also helps them maintain their appeal to fans of all ages, as their image is vital for their popularity. By misrepresenting their ages, these artistes can avoid roles typically assigned to specific age groups, thus escaping the perception of being outdated,” Kimangale explains.

Despite this trend, he reassures that there is no inherent psychological harm in this behaviour; many artistes simply wish to protect their privacy from external scrutiny.

However, Bongo Flava artiste Linah Sanga recently addressed critics on Instagram who commented on her age.

“I’m truly amazed at how people attack others for aging. Really? Someone laughs and says, ‘You’re getting old.’ The real question is, aren’t you aging too?