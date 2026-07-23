Jonasi role was costly, says The Polygamist actor

South African actor S’dumo Mtshali has revealed that his role as Jonasi Gomora in the drama series The Polygamist has made him one of the most talked-about actors, with some viewers even developing dislike for him in real life because of his character’s actions.

Speaking in an interview with TimesLIVE, Mtshali said many viewers have struggled to separate him from the character he portrays, creating challenges beyond the screen.

“I have realised that many people talk about Jonasi more than they talk about S’dumo. Some people show anger when they see me because of Jonasi’s actions, and that tells me I played the role well,” he said.

In The Polygamist, Jonasi is portrayed as a successful businessman who appears to be an ideal husband and father on the outside.

However, behind the scenes, he lives a secret life filled with deception, betrayal and hidden relationships that create serious conflicts within his family.

Mtshali said the purpose of the series was not only to entertain audiences but also to encourage conversations about challenges affecting families and relationships in society.

He said Jonasi’s behaviour reflects situations that exist in real life, where similar experiences can happen among relatives, friends or people within communities, which is one of the reasons the series has received strong reactions from viewers.

The actor said bringing Jonasi to life was not an easy task, as he had to deeply understand the character’s mindset and behaviour to make the portrayal believable.

Due to the intensity of the role, Mtshali revealed that even his parents continued praying for him throughout the filming process.

He added that during preparation, he studied people and situations that reflected some of Jonasi’s characteristics, helping him develop a more convincing performance.

Mtshali also revealed that the novel on which The Polygamist is based contains even more intense scenes than those shown in the television adaptation.

However, producers chose to reduce some parts to ensure the story delivered its message without becoming overly extreme.

Meanwhile, author Sue Nyathi said she was pleased that the adaptation had sparked widespread discussions on social media.

She said her goal in writing the novel was to create conversations about marriage, relationships and the role of men within families.