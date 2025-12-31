Juma Jux makes acting debut in comedy skit with Nigeria’s Broda Shaggi

Tanzanian R&B star Juma Jux is expanding his creative horizons beyond music, making a surprise foray into acting with a guest appearance in a comedy skit alongside popular Nigerian comedian Broda Shaggi.

Best known for his smooth vocals and polished image, Juma Jux shows a different side of his artistry in the light-hearted skit, embracing humour and playful storytelling.

The collaboration sees the singer step comfortably into a comedic role, holding his own next to Broda Shaggi, one of Nigeria’s most recognisable online comedy personalities.

The cross-border collaboration has quickly caught the attention of fans across East and West Africa, with many praising Jux for his versatility and willingness to explore new creative spaces. For others, the skit signals a growing trend of African musicians branching into acting and digital content, blurring the lines between music, comedy, and film.

While Juma Jux has previously appeared in music videos and fashion campaigns, this marks one of his most notable on-screen acting moments outside the music world. His appearance adds star power to the skit while also highlighting the growing influence of social media-driven entertainment in shaping modern African pop culture.

The collaboration with Broda Shaggi also reflects the increasing unity within Africa’s entertainment industry, as artists from different regions continue to work together and tap into wider audiences.