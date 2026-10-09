Marioo: Bongo Flava still has a long way to go in the US

Tanzanian Bongo Flava star Marioo has spoken candidly about the genre’s limited presence in the United States, saying that despite the efforts of many Tanzanian artists, Bongo Flava has yet to make a significant impact on the American music scene.

Marioo made the remarks after returning from his recent tour of the United States, where he says he was surprised by the lack of Bongo Flava music being played or widely heard.

“To be honest, our game has not yet gone global. Our brothers have done their part, but as young artists, we now have to take responsibility and push it even further,” Marioo said.

He acknowledged the contribution of artists who have worked hard to promote Tanzanian music internationally and raise the profile of Bongo Flava beyond the country’s borders.

“Some people have continued to work hard to take it to where it is today, but we still need to put in more effort,” he added.

Marioo said his experience in the US made him realize just how much work remains to be done.

“Since I went to America, I haven’t heard even a single Bongo Flava song. Apart from my own show, to be honest, I didn’t hear much Bongo Flava at all,” he said.

The singer stressed that while Tanzanian artists have done enough to fly the country’s flag internationally, Bongo Flava has yet to achieve the level of global recognition and influence enjoyed by some other African music genres.

“People have done enough work and carried the Bongo Flava flag, but the genre itself has not yet taken its rightful place. It still hasn’t reached that level where its sound is truly being heard globally,” Marioo said.