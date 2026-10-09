Jux eyes global success with music and African Boy

By  Ramadhani Ismail

Journalist

Mwananchi Communications Limited

What you need to know:

  • Bongo Flava star ‘Enjoy’ Hitmaker is expanding his ambitions beyond Tanzania, combining his growing music career with plans to take his African Boy fashion brand to international markets

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