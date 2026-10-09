Jux eyes global success with music and African Boy

Juma Jux is looking beyond Tanzania, with the Bongo Flava star pursuing international opportunities in both music and fashion as he works to build a wider African presence.

While his music career has taken him into collaborations and audiences across the continent, Jux is also pushing his African Boy clothing brand towards international markets.

The singer and entrepreneur says his ambition is not simply to grow as an artiste or sell more clothes but to build Tanzanian creative brands that can compete on the global stage.

For African Boy, that ambition includes building a label that can eventually stand alongside internationally recognised brands.

“I want African Boy to become one of the brands that Tanzania can stand behind and say, ‘We have our brand,’” Jux says. “My dream of African Boy becoming a big brand like Nike is still there.”

The fashion brand has continued to strengthen its presence locally as Jux prepares for the next stage of its expansion.

On September 26, African Boy took to the runway at the seventh edition of the Tanzania Fashion Festival at The Slipway in Masaki, Dar es Salaam.

The showcase presented the brand's menswear to a wider fashion audience, with designs centred on African identity, confidence and contemporary style.

The appearance also came shortly after African Boy marked its 10th anniversary with the reopening of its store in Sinza Africa Sana, Dar es Salaam, in September.

For Jux, the milestones reflect how far the brand has come since it began as an expression of his personal interest in fashion.

Jux says African Boy was initially driven by his love for clothes rather than a business plan.

“African Boy" started as fashion. It didn’t start as a business. It started with something I loved,” he says.

His passion eventually developed into a commercial venture, with the brand growing beyond clothing into a wider lifestyle label.

Jux says his experience studying in China also influenced his understanding of fashion and business, helping him develop the concept further.

His approach, he says, has always been to build around something he genuinely enjoys rather than chasing money first.

“I believe anyone who does something with passion, because they genuinely love it, will eventually attract money,” he says.

For Jux, success is therefore not measured only through sales.

“If I see someone wearing African Boy and it doesn’t make money, I’m still pleased,” he says.

The business has also moved into manufacturing. In 2025, Jux launched an African Boy clothing factory in Dar es Salaam, strengthening the brand's local production capacity as he works towards growing its reach.

Jux now wants the next chapter to be international.

He says African Boy is preparing to enter additional countries from next year, following a period of working on the brand and improving its products for international markets.

“There were problems along the way. I spent almost a whole year working on it because I wanted to create quality that is good enough to sell internationally,” he says.

The brand has previously reached customers outside Tanzania, giving Jux a foundation on which to build its next phase of expansion.

He also wants African Boy to appeal to customers across different income groups rather than being viewed as a celebrity-only label.

“People sometimes feel intimidated, but we have affordable products. Anyone can come and buy,” he says.

For Jux, originality is another important part of the brand's identity.

“When you buy African Boy, you are buying something original, not a copy,” he says.

While fashion has become an important part of Jux's entrepreneurial journey, music remains central to his international ambitions.

His career has increasingly connected him with audiences outside Tanzania, particularly through collaborations and his links with other African music markets.

Jux says the lessons he has learnt from music have also shaped his approach to competition.

“When I started music, I treated it like my fashion. I improved my music and invested in it, but I never said I was competing with someone,” he says.

Rather than viewing another artiste's success as a threat, Jux believes it should push Tanzanian musicians to improve their own work.

“If we see Diamond Platnumz somewhere and another artiste has not reached that level, that should be a reason to improve our work and become better,” he says.

He also points to Nigeria as an example of how artists can compete individually while still coming together when an opportunity represents a wider national interest.

“When it becomes something national, they come together and fight for it,” he says.

For Jux, that kind of unity could help Tanzanian music reach wider audiences.

He believes artistes should support one another when opportunities arise to introduce Tanzania to international audiences, arguing that one musician's breakthrough can create space for others.

The same thinking appears to underpin his approach to African Boy.

Whether through music or fashion, Jux wants Tanzanian creativity to travel beyond its traditional markets.

With African Boy's growing presence in the local fashion industry, its manufacturing ambitions and plans for international expansion, the singer is building a second platform alongside his music career.

His appearance at the Tanzania Fashion Festival further positioned African Boy within the country's fashion industry, while his music continues to provide him with a continental audience.

For Jux, the two worlds are increasingly connected.

Music has given him a platform and visibility, while African Boy gives him an opportunity to turn his personal style into a Tanzanian brand with ambitions beyond entertainment.

His goal is ultimately bigger than individual success.