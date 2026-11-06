Mbosso tops online searches ahead of Diamond, Harmonize

When it comes to attracting online attention, Mbosso is having a moment, with Tanzanian music fans turning to Google to search for his songs more than those of some of the country's biggest stars.

The Bongo Flava singer has topped Google search interest among five Tanzanian artistes tracked over the past 90 days, putting him ahead of Diamond Platnumz, Harmonize, Marioo, and Zuchu.

The singer, whose real name is Mbwana Kilungi, owes much of the attention to songs such as ‘Buku Jero,' 'Kamata,' and 'Ozalima,' which have kept listeners searching for his music.

Google Trends data for Tanzania shows that ‘Buku Jero’ generated the highest search interest among the selected songs during the period, followed by ‘Kamata’.

His collaboration with Nandy, 'Malaika,' produced by S2kizzy, also attracted considerable attention.

The interest is not limited to the songs. Pemba South, Tanga, Pemba North, Lindi, and Kigoma were among the regions recording the highest search interest in the singer, highlighting his reach across different parts of the country.

Diamond Platnumz comes second in the race, with his collaboration ‘Tse Monate’ adding to the conversation around his music.

The Amapiano track, featuring South African producers and artists Xduppy, DJ Maphorisa, Focalistic, Uncool MC, Ricky Lenyora, and Angekebabuye MC, has attracted attention partly through its catchy lyrics.

Some listeners have also searched for the song using the line ‘Kasimama’ rather than its official title, showing how memorable lyrics can influence the way audiences discover music online.

The song's momentum has extended to YouTube. Four days after its release, it had attracted close to one million views and reached number two on the platform's trending chart, according to figures available at the time.

On Google Trends, Iringa, Pemba North, Kigoma, Arusha, and Zanzibar North recorded the highest search interest in the track.

Harmonize takes third place, with his collaboration 'Imeshindikana,' featuring Jay Melody, emerging as the leading search among his songs.

The track features on his album '31,' alongside ‘Kudos’ and 'Siwezi,' featuring Rayvanny, offering listeners several songs to explore from the project.

Mtwara, Rukwa, Lindi, Mara, and Iringa recorded the highest search interest in the singer, suggesting that his music continues to attract audiences across different regions.

Marioo follows in fourth place, with ‘Mtu Mzima’ emerging as his most-searched song among those reviewed.

His collaboration with Nandy, 'Somebody,' has also maintained listeners' interest, adding to his presence in the online music conversation.

Ruvuma, Mwanza, Mbeya, Pwani, and Singida were among the regions recording the highest search interest in the singer.