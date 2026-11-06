Lissu acquitted of treason but convicted of incitement

Dar es Salaam. The High Court of Tanzania’s Dar es Salaam Sub-Registry has acquitted Chadema national chairman Tundu Lissu of treason, but convicted him of the lesser offence of incitement.

The decision was delivered on Friday, November 6, 2026, by a three-judge panel led by Justice Dunstan Ndunguru, who presided over the trial.

Mr Lissu had faced a treason charge, but the court ruled that the prosecution had failed to prove that he intended to intimidate the government through his statements.

However, the judges found him guilty of incitement, an alternative offence to the original charge, after concluding that the prosecution had established its elements.

Reading the judgment, Justice Ndunguru said Section 319 of the Criminal Procedure Act (CPA) empowers a court to convict an accused person of a lesser offence, even if it was not separately included in the charge sheet.

He said the court had considered evidence from both the prosecution and the defence and was satisfied that Mr Lissu’s statements urging the public to prevent and disrupt the 2025 General Election amounted to incitement.

Justice Ndunguru also noted that some prosecution witnesses had testified that Mr Lissu’s remarks had influenced them to participate in activities aimed at disrupting the election.

“The court is satisfied that, under Section 319 of the CPA, the accused committed the lesser offence of incitement under Section 390 of the Penal Code,” he said.

He subsequently found Mr Lissu guilty of the offence under Section 390 of the Penal Code.