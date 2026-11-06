Lissu sentenced to four years in prison for incitement

Lissu acquitted of treason but convicted of incitement

By  The Citizen Reporter

Media/news company

Mwananchi Communications Limited

Related

Latest

  1. Digital transformation cuts NHIF claims payment period to 50 days

  2. Kenyan court sentences preacher Mackenzie to 200 years for the murder of 191 people

  3. Mbosso tops online searches ahead of Diamond, Harmonize

  4. The last ride: What next is going to happen at KWG?

  5. Lissu sentenced to four years in prison for incitement

  6. MPs warn health service gaps could undermine universal insurance

In the headlines

View All