Lissu sentenced to four years in prison for incitement

The last ride: What next is going to happen at KWG?

By  Ramadhani Ismail

Journalist

Mwananchi Communications Limited

What you need to know:

  • A Cuban-inspired bicycle concept that brought an unusual twist to toilet visits at Kukuku is coming to an end, as KWG Group prepares to retire the attraction this weekend

Also Read

Latest

  1. Tanzania urged to probe election-related abuses

  2. Tanzania plans Dar es Salaam overhaul to meet 2050 population demands

  3. The 577-day odyssey: Tundu Lissu’s legal journey

  4. ACT Wazalendo questions Lissu’s conviction, calls it blow to rule of law

  5. Chadema to appeal Lissu’s four-year sentence, seek bail

  6. Samia holds talks with South African envoy, Qatar investor

In the headlines

View All