The last ride: What next is going to happen at KWG?

What started as an ordinary bicycle ride has taken an unusual turn at Kukuku, where guests have been using bicycles to get to the toilet instead of walking.

The idea, introduced by Carlos “Kalito Samaki”, was inspired by his visit to Cuba, where bicycles became an important part of everyday life during a period of economic difficulty.

After returning to Tanzania, Kalito adapted what he had seen into an entertainment concept, giving the bicycle a purpose beyond its traditional role as a means of transport.

At Kukuku, the bicycle became part of the journey to the toilet, an idea that brought an unexpected twist to an activity most people rarely think twice about.

The inspiration can be traced to Cuba’s economic crisis in the early 1990s, when severe fuel shortages and disruptions to public transport forced the country to rely heavily on bicycles.

The period, known as the Special Period, saw more than a million bicycles introduced to help people move around, including Chinese-made Flying Pigeon models.

As access to spare parts became difficult, bicycle owners found ways to keep their machines running by repairing and modifying them with available materials.

It was this resourcefulness and bicycle culture that caught Kalito’s attention and later inspired his idea at Kukuku.

However, the attraction is now nearing its end.KWG Group, which is behind the concept, is preparing to hold a farewell event at Kukuku this weekend under the name Fireway Weekend.

The group has yet to reveal what will replace the bicycle attraction, leaving the next development at the venue unclear

The bicycle’s departure closes an unusual chapter in Kukuku’s entertainment offering, where an object commonly associated with transport was given a rather unexpected assignment.

For guests who experienced it, the idea offered a different kind of novelty. For the group, it also marked an attempt to introduce an entertainment concept inspired by an experience from another part of the world.

As the farewell approaches, attention will turn to whether the group’s next idea will be as unconventional as the bicycle that took guests to the toilet.