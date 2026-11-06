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Lissu sentenced to four years in prison for incitement
The last ride: What next is going to happen at KWG?
Friday, November 06, 2026
- 2 min read
By
Ramadhani Ismail
Journalist
Mwananchi Communications Limited
What you need to know:
A Cuban-inspired bicycle concept that brought an unusual twist to toilet visits at Kukuku is coming to an end, as KWG Group prepares to retire the attraction this weekend
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