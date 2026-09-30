Zanzibar launches South Unguja seascape plan to boost blue economy

Unguja. The Zanzibar Revolutionary Government, in collaboration with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) through the Bahari Mali Project, has launched a process to establish a collaborative management system for the South Unguja Seascape to strengthen environmental conservation and promote the blue economy.

The meeting brought together stakeholders from government institutions, research organisations, the private sector and coastal communities. It was officially opened by Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Zanzibar Ministry of Blue Economy and Fisheries, Zahor Kassim Al-Kharous.

Speaking at the opening on September 29, 2026 Deputy Permanent Secretary Zahor said the Zanzibar Revolutionary Government, under the leadership of President Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, had prioritised the development of the blue economy as a key driver of economic growth, employment creation and improved livelihoods, in line with the Zanzibar Development Vision 2050.

“South Unguja is of particular ecological and economic importance, with sensitive areas such as Menai Bay, coral reefs, mangrove forests and seagrass beds that support fishing, tourism and seaweed farming,” he said.

However, Deputy Permanent Secretary Zahor identified several threats to these resources, including illegal fishing, unsustainable practices, environmental pollution, particularly plastic pollution, the effects of climate change and competing uses of marine areas.

He stressed that marine management was not the responsibility of the government alone, but required cooperation among all stakeholders, including higher learning institutions in providing scientific evidence, civil society organisations, the private sector and coastal communities through shehia fisheries committees, which serve as the first line of protection for marine resources.

IUCN Tanzania Country Director Charles Oluchima said the Bahari Mali Project aims to strengthen sustainable management, good governance and conservation of coastal and marine resources in Zanzibar.

He said the seascape approach provides a modern framework for managing large marine areas based on ecological connections while bringing stakeholders together around a common vision.

IUCN Tanzania Country Director Oluchima said experience from other areas, including Tanga, Mtwara, Northeast Unguja and Sorong in Indonesia, had demonstrated the value of collaborative approaches in conservation and improving community livelihoods.

He said the meeting sought to build a shared understanding among stakeholders, identify opportunities and challenges, define the boundaries of the South Unguja Seascape and establish an interim steering committee to coordinate implementation of the action plan.

South Unguja Regional Administrative Secretary Radhia Rashid welcomed participants to the region, saying South Unguja was endowed with important ecosystems that provide economic and employment opportunities for local communities.

Regional Administrative Secretary Radhia said cooperation between the regional government, local authorities and conservation stakeholders was essential to the success of the initiative and the protection of marine resources for present and future generations.

Presenting the technical perspective, Director of Marine Conservation Dr Makame Omar said the initiative was aligned with international commitments under the Great Blue Wall initiative and the Canada-led commitment to effectively conserve and manage at least 30 per cent of terrestrial and marine areas by 2030.

Director Dr Makame stressed the need to restore mangrove forests, coral reefs and seagrass beds so they can continue supporting fishing and tourism while increasing their capacity to absorb carbon dioxide and help address climate change.