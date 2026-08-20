MTV VMAs drop Best Afrobeats category from 2026 awards

The MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) have dropped the Best Afrobeats category from their 2026 awards, just three years after introducing it to recognise the growing global influence of African music.

The omission became apparent after MTV unveiled its 2026 nominations on Tuesday, August 18, with Best Afrobeats noticeably absent from the list of categories. The 2026 VMAs are scheduled to take place on September 27 in Los Angeles.

The category was introduced in 2023, with Nigerian star Rema and American singer Selena Gomez becoming its first winners for their global hit 'Calm Down'. South African star Tyla followed with a win for Water in 2024 before successfully defending her title in 2025 with Push 2 Start.

Tyla’s back-to-back victories have sparked speculation online, with some fans questioning whether her dominance in the category had anything to do with its disappearance. However, MTV has not publicly offered an explanation for the omission, and there is no evidence to suggest that Tyla’s wins influenced the decision.

African artists are still represented in this year’s nominations, despite the absence of a dedicated Afrobeats category. Burna Boy earned a nomination for Best Collaboration alongside Shakira, while Tems is among the nominees in the Best R&B category for her collaboration with Dave.

Best Afrobeats is also not the only category missing from this year’s nominations. Best Rock and Best Group have also been left out, while Best Dance has returned after a seven-year absence.