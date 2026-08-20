Zanzibar and Saudi Arabia unlock new deals in blue economy push

Unguja. Tanzania’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Ms Zena Saidi, has led a high-level delegation of Saudi investors and business executives to Zanzibar to enhance bilateral economic cooperation and tap opportunities in strategic sectors.

Speaking at the Zanzibar–Saudi Arabia Business and Investment Forum in Unguja on Thursday, August 20, 2026, Ambassador Saidi stated that the visit follows engagements in Dar es Salaam on August 17, 2026, where delegates inspected power generation plants and export-oriented meat processing facilities.

She observed that Saudi capital in Zanzibar has historically remained low, prompting the diplomatic mission to organise the high-level engagement to reverse the narrative.

“We now want investment from Saudi Arabia to materialise. They are enthusiastic, particularly regarding food security and energy,” said Ms Saidi, adding that Saudi investors are seeking offshore agricultural land alongside suitable sites to establish strategic emergency petroleum reserves.

Zanzibar's Minister for Labour and Investment, Mr Shariff Ali Shariff, assured the delegation of the archipelago's readiness to receive capital, particularly within the blue economy and tourism sectors.

He explained that ongoing offshore oil and gas exploration across the islands shows strong prospects, stirring investor appetite.

A major draw is 'Halal Tourism'

Zanzibar has initiated strong appeals to Saudi tourists travelling with their families, Mr Shariff noted, highlighting that the semi-autonomous islands also hold vast potential in solar and wind energy to generate surplus power for export to the mainland via submarine cables.

The Zanzibar Investment Promotion Authority (Zipa) executive director, Mr Saleh Saad Mohamed, commended the envoy for securing the delegation within three months of assuming office.

He revealed that several delegates have requested to extend their stay to conduct field inspections.

According to Mr Mohamed, priority sectors targeted by the visiting venture capitalists include real estate, technology, transport, and critical infrastructure.