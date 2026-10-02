Paramount, Warner Bros. set to become Skydance after $110bn merger

The Hollywood landscape is set for a major shake-up as Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery prepare to come together under a new corporate identity, Skydance.

The merger is expected to close on October 6, 2026, following approval from a US federal judge and the settlement of legal challenges brought by a coalition of 12 states.

The transaction is valued at about $110 billion, including debt, and will bring two of Hollywood's major entertainment groups under one corporate umbrella.

David Ellison, chairman and CEO of Paramount, confirms that the combined company will be called Skydance.

He says the name is intended to give the new entity its own identity while allowing the established Paramount and Warner Bros. brands to retain their recognition.

The new company will bring together a vast portfolio spanning film, television and streaming, including Paramount Pictures, Warner Bros., HBO Max, Paramount+, CBS, CNN, Nickelodeon, MTV, CBS Sports, BET, Comedy Central and Showtime, alongside Skydance's film, television, animation and interactive businesses.

That means major entertainment franchises will sit within the same corporate group, including Harry Potter, The Lord of the Rings, Game of Thrones, DC, Yellowstone, Mission: Impossible and Top Gun.

Leadership is also taking shape ahead of the merger. Ellison will remain chairman and CEO, with Ynon Kreiz, who is stepping down as Mattel chairman and CEO, joining him as co-CEO. Ellison will oversee long-term strategy, creative direction and technology, while Kreiz will focus on day-to-day operations and integrating the combined businesses.