Railways corporation, workers' compensation fund ink Sh65 billion four-star hotel, conference project









Morogoro. The Workers Compensation Fund (WCF) and Tanzania Railways Corporation (TRC) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for a more than Sh65 billion investment to build a 91-room four-star hotel and conference centre in Morogoro.

The project, to be developed at the Jakaya Kikwete Central Station in Kihonda, is intended to tap into opportunities arising from the growing number of passengers using the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), while increasing the value of TRC assets and generating non-fare revenue.

Speaking at the signing ceremony held at the station yesterday, October 2, 2026, Deputy Minister for Transport David Kihenzile said the growth in SGR passenger numbers had increased demand for accommodation, conference facilities, food, business and tourism services along the railway network.

Mr Kihenzile said about 5.5 million passengers had travelled on the SGR between the launch of passenger services in June 2024 and March 2026, generating more than Sh169 billion in revenue for TRC.

He said the continued investment in the SGR was already producing direct economic benefits, with Morogoro among the areas benefiting from increased passenger traffic.

“The more passengers travel through the SGR, the greater the demand for accommodation, conferences, food, business and tourism services,” he said.

Mr Kihenzile said the proposed hotel and conference centre in Kihonda was therefore aimed at tapping into the emerging economic opportunities while increasing the value of TRC assets and diversifying its revenue sources beyond railway fares.

He said the MoU would provide a framework for WCF and TRC to undertake feasibility studies, technical assessments and other preparations for the investment.

Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office – Labour, Employment and Relations Deus Sangu speaks during the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Workers Compensation Fund (WCF) and Tanzania Railways Corporation (TRC) for cooperation on the construction of a conference centre and hotel at Jakaya Kikwete Central Station in Kihonda, Morogoro. PHOTO | JUMA MTANDA

He urged the two institutions to ensure that the next stages were undertaken in accordance with the law, while observing transparency, professionalism and value for money.

Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office responsible for Labour, Employment and Relations, Deus Sangu, said the investment should go beyond constructing buildings and instead create jobs, business opportunities and wider economic activity.

“The MoU should not be the end of discussions; it should be the beginning of implementation,” he said.

Mr Sangu said WCF and TRC should establish an implementation schedule, define the responsibilities of each party, set performance indicators and establish monitoring and evaluation mechanisms.

He also urged the institutions to ensure local professionals, businesses, entrepreneurs and service providers benefited from the value chain created by the investment.

He said opportunities could arise in areas such as catering, transport, cleaning, security, tourism, technology and other professional services.

“This project should not end with the construction of a building. We need to create a wider value chain involving jobs, services and businesses generated by Tanzanians,” he said.

Mr Sangu said the investment was in line with the National Development Vision 2050, which emphasises productive use of public resources, investment, quality infrastructure and an economy that generates jobs and income.

He said the project was expected to increase Morogoro’s capacity to host national and international conferences, stimulate demand for locally produced goods and services and support tourism and business activities.

WCF Board Chairperson Renatha Rugarabamu said the fund’s core responsibility was to compensate workers who suffered injuries or illnesses arising from their employment.

She said the responsibility required WCF to make productive investments that would strengthen the fund’s sustainability and enhance its ability to fulfil its mandate over the long term.

TRC Board Chairperson Jeffer Machano said the corporation would continue working with WCF to ensure the investment was implemented and achieved its intended objectives.

He said the SGR currently carried an average of 2,800 passengers a day between Morogoro and Dar es Salaam, with 258,246 passengers using the service during the 2025/26 financial year.

Mr Machano said the figures demonstrated the potential market for accommodation, conference and business services arising from travel between the two cities.

He said the partnership between TRC and WCF was part of efforts to make productive use of available resources and increase the value of public assets.

The project is also expected to create direct and indirect employment, expand business opportunities for local enterprises and support economic activity in Morogoro.

Mr Sangu said implementation should be guided by transparency, accountability, value for money, quality and proper use of resources to ensure the signed agreement translates into a project that benefits the public and the country.