Railways corporation, workers' compensation fund ink Sh65 billion four-star hotel, conference project

Prime
Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office – Labour, Employment and Relations Deus Sangu (centre) and Deputy Minister for Transport David Kihenzile pose for a photo with acting Tanzania Railways Corporation director general Focus Sahani (front) and Workers Compensation Fund director general John Mduma (right) after witnessing the signing of a memorandum of understanding between WCF and TRC for cooperation on the construction of a conference centre and hotel at Jakaya Kikwete Central Station in Kihonda, Morogoro. PHOTO | JUMA MTANDA
By
Juma Mtanda
Reporter
Mwananchi Communications Limited
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