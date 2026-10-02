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Railways corporation, workers' compensation fund ink Sh65 billion four-star hotel, conference project

Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office – Labour, Employment and Relations Deus Sangu (centre) and Deputy Minister for Transport David Kihenzile pose for a photo with acting Tanzania Railways Corporation director general Focus Sahani (front) and Workers Compensation Fund director general John Mduma (right) after witnessing the signing of a memorandum of understanding between WCF and TRC for cooperation on the construction of a conference centre and hotel at Jakaya Kikwete Central Station in Kihonda, Morogoro. PHOTO | JUMA MTANDA

By  Juma Mtanda

Reporter

Mwananchi Communications Limited



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