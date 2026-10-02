Jihan Dimack reaches final four in Miss Grand’s Country’s Power challenge

Tanzania’s Jihan Dimack is through to the final four of the Country’s Power of the Year challenge at Miss Grand International 2026, putting her one step closer to securing an automatic place in the competition’s Top 20.

Celebrating her progress, Jihan takes a moment to thank Tanzanians for rallying behind her, saying, “This achievement is much bigger than me. It belongs to every Tanzanian who voted, shared, reposted, encouraged me and brought others together to help us reach this point. My heart is filled with happiness and gratitude knowing that we have achieved this together.”

She adds, “I may be the one standing here today, but each of you is part of this achievement. Every vote, message of encouragement, post and effort has been part of this journey, we have shown the power of our unity.”

Jihan joins Ecuador’s Shyare Andrade, Chile’s Ignacia Michelson and Vietnam’s Emoura Phạm in the fourth and final voting round. In the previous round, Jihan led the group with 32 per cent of the vote, followed by Ecuador with 15 per cent, Chile with 13 per cent and Vietnam with 12 per cent.

For Round 4, only three of the four contestants will advance to the next stage, while the eventual Country’s Power of the Year winner will earn an automatic spot in the Top 20 of the Miss Grand International 2026 grand final.

Voting opens on October 2 at 7pm GMT+7 and closes on October 4 at 11pm GMT+7.