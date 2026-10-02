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Tanzania brings forward school closing date over El Niño rain concerns
Jihan Dimack reaches final four in Miss Grand’s Country’s Power challenge
Friday, October 02, 2026
- 2 min read
By
Beatrice Materu
Journalist
Mwananchi Communication Limited
What you need to know:
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