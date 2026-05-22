Quinta Brunson to star in new Betty Boop feature film

Quinta Brunson, best known as Dr Fuzzby in Zootopia 2 and creator of the award-winning sitcom Abbott Elementary, is set to develop and star in a new Betty Boop feature film, marking the iconic character’s first major movie appearance in decades.

The upcoming project will reportedly explore Betty Boop’s origins and her relationship with animator Max Fleischer, whose studio first introduced the cartoon character in 1930.

Brunson described the film as “refreshing, subversive, and timeless", while producer Mark Fleischer praised the actress for capturing Betty Boop’s wit, charm and spirit.

The announcement has sparked widespread online discussion, with many fans celebrating the return of one of animation’s most recognisable figures nearly a century after her debut. However, the casting also triggered debate on social media, with some conservative commentators criticising the choice.

Supporters defended Brunson by highlighting Betty Boop’s historical connection to Black jazz performer Baby Esther, who many historians believe inspired the character’s signature voice and style.

Quinta Brunson is best known as the creator and star of the Emmy-winning comedy series Abbott Elementary and has also appeared in projects including Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, An American Pickle, A Black Lady Sketch Show and Big Mouth.