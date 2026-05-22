Selasini quits NCCR-Mageuzi, rejoins Chadema

Arusha. Former Rombo MP Joseph Selasini has resigned from NCCR-Mageuzi and returned to Chadema, describing his departure as a “political accident.”

Speaking to journalists in Arusha on May 22, 2026, Selasini confirmed that he had formally left NCCR-Mageuzi and rejoined Chadema, where he previously served as Rombo MP from 2010 to 2020.

“From today, I have left NCCR-Mageuzi and rejoined Chadema. I sincerely apologise to members, especially in Rombo, and to Chadema leadership for any hurt caused by my departure,” he said.

Selasini said his exit from Chadema had been painful for supporters, adding that the party had played a key role in shaping his political rise.

“I apologise because what happened was a political accident,” he said, adding that after reflection he decided to return to the party that shaped his political identity.

Selasini, a long-time opposition figure since the 1990s who was introduced into politics by veteran lawyer Mabere Marando, questioned whether NCCR-Mageuzi remained a genuine opposition party.

“One of the questions I asked myself is whether NCCR-Mageuzi will remain an opposition party or become an extension of CCM,” he said.

He said he had initially declined a running mate position in the October 29, 2025 election, which was later marred by violence amid debates on electoral and constitutional reforms.

Selasini said his concerns grew after his party described the election as free and fair.

“My position is clear: the election was not free and fair. There were gunshots, violence, and destroyed polling stations,” he said.

He said he expected opposition parties to defend citizens and speak truthfully about electoral conditions, but instead felt his former party had “distorted the truth,” prompting his resignation.

Recently, Selasini also criticised the appointment of Evaline Munisi, the secretary-general of NCCR-Mageuzi, as Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office responsible for Labour, Employment and Relations.

Speaking to Mwananchi on May 3, 2026, he said the appointment lacked good intentions and distanced the party from Munisi’s new government role.

“Munisi is our secretary-general. She has been appointed to join the Cabinet and will now be required to implement policies of another party whose ideology differs from ours. Therefore, she no longer represents the opposition,” he said.

Selasini argued that the appointment did not contribute to political reconciliation and could instead deepen divisions within the opposition.