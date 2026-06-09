Rayvanny joins global lineup for World Cup 2026 celebrations in Toronto

Tanzanian Bongo Flava star Rayvanny is set to take the global stage during FIFA World Cup 2026 celebrations in Toronto, where he will perform alongside Indian actress, dancer and international performer Nora Fatehi in one of the tournament’s headline entertainment showcases.

The performance is expected to feature a special rendition of the Tetema remix, a track that helped introduce Rayvanny’s sound to international audiences and expanded his reach beyond East Africa.

The collaboration is expected to merge Bongo Flava with South Asian and global pop influences, creating a vibrant cross-cultural showcase for football fans from around the world.

The appearance is scheduled as part of the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening celebrations in Toronto, one of the tournament’s official host cities.

The opening ceremony will take place on June 12 at BMO Field, alongside a wider programme of fan festivals and cultural events designed to celebrate the diversity of the competing nations.

According to early entertainment reports, the celebrations are expected to feature performers from different regions of the world, reflecting FIFA’s continued emphasis on cultural exchange through music, sport and entertainment.

Nora Fatehi, who previously featured in FIFA World Cup-related entertainment activities during the 2022 tournament in Qatar, is expected to bring her signature dance-driven performance style to the Toronto event.

Born Raymond Shaban Mwakyusa, Rayvanny is widely regarded as one of Tanzania’s most successful musical exports.

He first rose to prominence under WCB Wasafi before launching his own label, Next Level Music, in 2021 and establishing himself as a major force in East African music.

Over the years, he has built a catalogue of hits that includes Kwetu, Tetema, Mama Tetema and Pepeta, earning recognition across Africa and beyond.

His collaborations with artists from different regions have helped position him among the continent’s most internationally visible performers.

His partnership with Nora Fatehi is not new. The two previously teamed up on Pepeta, a song that gained widespread popularity for its fusion of Swahili lyrics, Afro-pop rhythms and Bollywood-inspired visuals.

Their upcoming World Cup performance is expected to build on that successful creative partnership.

Industry observers note that the FIFA World Cup remains one of the world’s largest entertainment platforms, offering artists an opportunity to reach hundreds of millions of viewers through television broadcasts, digital platforms and social media.

For Tanzania, Rayvanny’s inclusion in the World Cup celebrations represents another significant moment for the growing international profile of Bongo Flava.

Once largely confined to East African audiences, the genre has increasingly gained traction across global streaming platforms and international collaborations.