S2Kizzy and Master J reveal the true cost of making it in Bongo Flava

Dar es Salaam. Legendary Bongo Flava producer Joachim Kimaryo, popularly known as Master J, has emphasised the growing financial demands of succeeding in Tanzania's music industry.

Speaking in a recent interview, Master J explained that music is no longer just about talent—it has become a business, and artistes have to approach it with a solid investment strategy.

“If you want to take music seriously, Sh10 million won’t cut it,” Master J stated, adding, “To compete with top-tier artistes, you need at least Sh50 million for a single song. Right now, we are talking about Sh50 million to Sh100 million as a basic investment.”

He also noted that for underground artistes looking to enter the industry, even Sh50 million is merely the entry-level requirement.

“If you have Sh100 million, that’s when you can do things properly and stand a real chance of making it,” Master J explained.

On the other hand, Salmin Maengo, better known as S2Kizzy, echoed Master J’s sentiments, pointing out that it’s impossible to break through with limited funds.

“You can’t expect to succeed in music with just a few hundred thousand shillings. A high-quality music video alone costs millions,” he explained.

S2Kizzy highlighted the additional costs involved in modern music production, including hiring TikTok influencers, which can cost up to Sh5 million for a single campaign.

“This doesn’t even include promotions. We’re no longer in an era where you can rely on someone’s kindness to push your music. Music is now a business,” he said.

The cost of creativity

Music video director Deo Abel also weighed in on the financial realities of the industry. While having sufficient funds doesn’t guarantee success, operating without a budget makes success nearly impossible.

“Without money, you can’t afford creative services, register unpublished materials, pay for metadata distribution, or cover advertising, publicity, and promotions,” Abel said.

He stressed the importance of a clear business model and high-quality production as the foundation for a successful music career.

The evolution of Bongo Flava reflects the global music industry, where strategic planning, financial investment, and effective marketing are essential.

Aspiring artistes have now got to think of music as a full-fledged business venture.

“If you want to make money, you have to spend money,” Abel said, concluding, “A viable business model, excellent production quality, and a strong promotional budget are non-negotiables for success.”

While the financial demands may seem overwhelming, they underscore the need for artistes to plan strategically and view their craft as an investment.

With the right approach, Bongo Flava artistes can compete on the global stage, as evidenced by Diamond Platnumz and other international stars.

For now, the message is clear: a catchy tune isn’t enough. If you want to make it big in Bongo Flava, you need talent, a plan, and at least Sh50 million to bring your vision to life.

Dar es Salaam. Legendary Bongo Flava producer Joachim Kimaryo, popularly known as Master J, has emphasised the growing financial demands of succeeding in Tanzania's music industry.

Speaking in a recent interview, Master J explained that music is no longer just about talent—it has become a business, and artistes have to approach it with a solid investment strategy.

“If you want to take music seriously, Sh10 million won’t cut it,” Master J stated, adding, “To compete with top-tier artistes, you need at least Sh50 million for a single song. Right now, we are talking about Sh50 million to Sh100 million as a basic investment.”

He also noted that for underground artistes looking to enter the industry, even Sh50 million is merely the entry-level requirement.

“If you have Sh100 million, that’s when you can do things properly and stand a real chance of making it,” Master J explained.

On the other hand, Salmin Maengo, better known as S2Kizzy, echoed Master J’s sentiments, pointing out that it’s impossible to break through with limited funds.

“You can’t expect to succeed in music with just a few hundred thousand shillings. A high-quality music video alone costs millions,” he explained.

S2Kizzy highlighted the additional costs involved in modern music production, including hiring TikTok influencers, which can cost up to Sh5 million for a single campaign.

“This doesn’t even include promotions. We’re no longer in an era where you can rely on someone’s kindness to push your music. Music is now a business,” he said.

The cost of creativity

Music video director Deo Abel also weighed in on the financial realities of the industry. While having sufficient funds doesn’t guarantee success, operating without a budget makes success nearly impossible.

“Without money, you can’t afford creative services, register unpublished materials, pay for metadata distribution, or cover advertising, publicity, and promotions,” Abel said.

He stressed the importance of a clear business model and high-quality production as the foundation for a successful music career.

The evolution of Bongo Flava reflects the global music industry, where strategic planning, financial investment, and effective marketing are essential.

Aspiring artistes have now got to think of music as a full-fledged business venture.

“If you want to make money, you have to spend money,” Abel said, concluding, “A viable business model, excellent production quality, and a strong promotional budget are non-negotiables for success.”

While the financial demands may seem overwhelming, they underscore the need for artistes to plan strategically and view their craft as an investment.

With the right approach, Bongo Flava artistes can compete on the global stage, as evidenced by Diamond Platnumz and other international stars.