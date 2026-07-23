Sony Music, Universal and Warner Music to establish presence in Nairobi

By  Beatrice Materu

Journalist

Mwananchi Communication Limited

Nairobi. Kenya’s music industry is set for a major boost after President William Ruto announced that Sony Music, Universal Music Group (UMG), and Warner Music Group (WMG) have agreed to establish a presence in Nairobi, a move aimed at positioning the Kenyan capital as a leading hub for the recorded music industry in Africa.

Ruto made the announcement after meeting Victoria Oakley, Chief Executive Officer of the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI).

He described the decision by the three global music giants as a strong vote of confidence in Kenya’s creative talent, government policies, and ongoing reforms to strengthen the country’s music ecosystem.

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According to the President, the focus now shifts to implementation by creating an environment where artistes, producers, publishers, and investors can thrive together, generating jobs, boosting exports, and opening new opportunities for Kenyan creatives.

He concluded his statement by declaring, “Kenya is open for music. Nairobi is ready.”

The planned expansion is expected to give Kenyan artists greater access to global distribution, artist development, publishing, and international markets while strengthening Nairobi’s reputation as one of Africa’s fastest-growing creative capitals.

However, neither the government nor the three companies has announced when the offices will open or provided details on the scale of the investment.

The announcement comes as African music continues to gain global momentum, with international record labels increasingly investing across the continent in search of emerging talent.

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