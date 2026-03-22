South African composer files $27 million lawsuit over Lion King chant comments

Johannesburg. Grammy-winning South African composer Lebo M has filed a $27 million (about Sh64 billion) lawsuit in the United States against Zimbabwean comedian Learnmore Jonasi, also known as Learnmore Mwanyenyeka, over comments made about the iconic Zulu chant in Disney’s The Lion King.

The suit alleges defamation, trade libel and misrepresentation after Jonasi joked on a February podcast that the chant “Nants’ Ingonyama” simply translates to “Look, there’s a lion…Oh my God.”

Lebo M’s legal team argues that the remarks trivialise the chant’s cultural and historical significance, causing reputational harm. The composer is seeking between $20 million and $27 million in damages.

Born Lebohang Morake, Lebo M is internationally celebrated for performing and composing the opening Zulu chant in The Lion King and for his collaborations with composers such as Hans Zimmer.

Composer Lebo M (left) challenges comedian Learnmore Jonasi (right) in court over viral Lion King remarks

In the lawsuit, his lawyers emphasise that the chant is rooted in Zulu and Xhosa praise poetry, arguing that misrepresenting its meaning diminishes both his artistic legacy and cultural heritage.

The legal action has sparked widespread debate online. Fans are divided.

Some supporters of Jonasi joke that the viral clip boosted Lebo M’s fame, while others back the composer, saying the lawsuit is an important stand to protect African cultural heritage and artistic respect.