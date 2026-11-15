Tanzania’s Queen Elizabeth Makune secures visa, heads to Puerto Rico for Miss Universe 2026

Miss Universe Tanzania 2026 Queen Elizabeth Makune has secured her travel visa and is officially heading to Puerto Rico to represent the country at the 75th Miss Universe competition.

Makune confirmed the development in an Instagram post, expressing gratitude to Tanzanians for their support and acknowledging the government through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Sports, alongside BASATA, Miss Universe Tanzania, the Miss Universe Organization and the US Embassy for their assistance throughout her visa application.

“It’s official, we are heading to Puerto Rico!” she announced, describing the experience as a journey filled with hope and faith.

Her confirmation marks an important step in her international campaign, which follows her September victory at Miss Universe Tanzania 2026.

The 30-year-old public servant and health advocate previously won Miss Tanzania in 2018, representing the country at Miss World in China. This year’s competition gives her another opportunity to compete internationally, eight years after her first major pageant appearance.

The 75th edition of Miss Universe will take place in San Juan, Puerto Rico, with the national costume presentation scheduled for November 21, preliminary competition on November 22 and the grand finale on November 24 at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot.