Tanzanian women who’ve achieved global milestones in 2026

Tanzanian women are making headlines on the international stage in 2026, from beauty pageants and professional football to scientific research and marine engineering.

Jihan Dimachk: On October 10, Miss Grand International 2026 Jihan Dimack made history by becoming the first African woman to win the international beauty pageant. Her victory marked a milestone for Tanzania and Africa.

Clara Luvanga: In football, Tanzania international Clara Luvanga made history on September 9 when her move to Washington Spirit made her the first Tanzanian player to join the US-based National Women’s Soccer League, with the $2.3 million transfer fee making her the most expensive female footballer in history.

Felista Tarimo & Justina Mosha: Scientist Felista Tarimo, of the Ifakara Health Institute, and social scientist Justina Mosha, of the National Institute for Medical Research, are working with Transmission Zero, an international programme exploring genetic and biological tools to help stop malaria transmission in Africa.

Glory Ernest: The marine engineer is pursuing a career in the international maritime industry, a field where women remain under-represented in Africa. Mrema has become an advocate for greater female participation in marine engineering.