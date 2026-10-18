Samia directs crackdown on Highland Estate profiteers as Sh30bn farm deal targets smallholders

Rujewa. Tanzania’s government has warned against attempts by wealthy individuals to exploit a Sh30 billion plan to return Highland Estate farm in Mbeya Region to state management, insisting that smallholder farmers must be the main beneficiaries of the scheme.

According to a statement issued by the Vice-President’s Office on October 18, 2026, Vice-President Deogratius Ndejembi said the government had already paid Sh10 billion towards the acquisition of the approximately 6,000-acre farm in Mbarali District, with the aim of making land available to smallholder farmers at affordable seasonal rental rates.

The government intends to help farmers who lost access to land following changes to conservation area boundaries. Some farmers elsewhere have been paying between Sh600,000 and Sh700,000 per acre, a cost the government hopes to ease through the scheme.

While conveying President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s message during a visit to Rujewa, Mbeya Region, Vice-President Ndejembi directed the Minister for Agriculture, Daniel Chongolo, to work with regional and district leaders, security organs and government institutions to identify genuine smallholder farmers eligible to benefit.

He warned that action would be taken against anyone found manipulating the beneficiary list, including individuals who might secure land at subsidised rates and then sublet it to smallholder farmers at higher prices.

The Vice-President also directed the Ministry of Agriculture to set a deadline for completing the allocation process, saying farmers had families to support, children to educate and livelihoods to sustain.

Responding to the directive, Agriculture Minister Daniel Chongolo said the government had completed the first phase of payments and expected to settle the remaining two phases within two months.

He added that Highland Estate would not be distributed to residents as individually owned land. Instead, it would remain under government supervision and be leased to eligible smallholder farmers on affordable seasonal terms.