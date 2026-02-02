Trump threatens legal action against Trevor Noah over Grammy Awards joke

US president Donald Trump has threatened to take legal action against South African comedian and television host Trevor Noah following remarks made during the 2026 Grammy Awards ceremony.

Shortly after the event on Sunday night, Trump criticised both the awards show and its host in a series of posts on his Truth Social platform, describing the broadcast as “virtually unwatchable” and launching a personal attack on Noah.

The president accused the comedian of making what he called false and defamatory claims linking him to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

During the live telecast, Noah joked that Trump might be interested in acquiring Greenland as a new island retreat following Epstein’s death, a comment that appeared to suggest a connection between the president and Epstein. Trump strongly denied the insinuation, saying he has never visited Epstein’s private island or anywhere near it.

In response, Trump said he was prepared to instruct his lawyers to sue the host, calling Noah “talentless” and warning that he would face legal consequences.

“Get ready, Noah. I’m going to have some fun with you,” Trump wrote.

The exchange came during a Grammy ceremony that also featured several political statements from artists. A number of celebrities wore “ICE Out” pins on the red carpet to protest US federal immigration enforcement.

Some winners used their acceptance speeches to address the issue. Singer Billie Eilish said “no one is illegal on stolen land,” while Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny called for compassion and unity, urging people to confront hate with love rather than anger.