Grammy night dazzles with emotion, spectacle and star power

From cinematic hip-hop to stripped-back pop and soul-stirring tributes, the 68th Annual Grammy Awards on February 1 unfolded as a carefully paced showcase of music’s range, blending reflection with high-energy performance across the night.
One of the ceremony’s most emotional moments came during the In Memoriam segment, led by Ms. Lauryn Hill.
Hill honoured the late Roberta Flack and D’Angelo, opening with ‘Nothing Even Matters’ and pausing to reflect on the duet she and D’Angelo never had the chance to perform together on stage.