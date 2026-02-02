Grammy night dazzles with emotion, spectacle and star power

From cinematic hip-hop to stripped-back pop and soul-stirring tributes, the 68th Annual Grammy Awards on February 1 unfolded as a carefully paced showcase of music’s range, blending reflection with high-energy performance across the night.

One of the ceremony’s most emotional moments came during the In Memoriam segment, led by Ms. Lauryn Hill.

Hill honoured the late Roberta Flack and D’Angelo, opening with ‘Nothing Even Matters’ and pausing to reflect on the duet she and D’Angelo never had the chance to perform together on stage.

As the tribute progressed, Hill welcomed artistes including Lucky Daye and Jon Batiste, turning the moment into a shared celebration of legacy.

She then transitioned into Roberta Flack’s ‘The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face,’ her vocals carried by sweeping strings and piano that filled the arena with quiet intensity.

The segment built toward a powerful close as Chaka Khan and John Legend performed ‘Where Is the Love,’ before Wyclef Jean joined Hill on guitar for ‘Killing Me Softly With His Song’.

The tribute ended with a rousing Fugees rendition of the classic, drawing a standing ovation from the crowd.

From reflection to intimacy, Justin Bieber marked his return to the Grammy stage for the first time in four years.

Performing ‘YUKON’ solo with a guitar, Bieber chose vulnerability over spectacle, delivering one of the night’s most personal performances as his wife, Hailey Bieber, watched from the audience.

The energy lifted with a burst of global pop as Rosé delivered a high-octane performance of “APT,” joined by Bruno Mars.

Their polished choreography and chemistry pushed the night firmly into celebration mode.

Hip-hop followed with authority as Clipse returned to the Grammy stage alongside Pharrell Williams.

Backed by a choir and bathed in red lighting, their performance of “So Far Ahead” stood out as one of the evening’s most visually striking moments.

The night’s boldest theatrical display came from Tyler, The Creator, who transformed the stage into a cinematic experience.

Marching on with uniformed performers, staging dramatic visuals and blending music with performance art, Tyler closed his set to a roaring standing ovation.