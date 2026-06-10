Tyla makes Disney debut with role in Pixar’s Toy Story 5

South African music star Tyla is adding another major milestone to her rapidly rising career. The Grammy-winning artiste has officially joined Disney and Pixar’s highly anticipated Toy Story 5, making her debut in one of the world’s most beloved animated franchises.

Disney recently confirmed that Tyla will voice a special cameo character known as Inflatable Flamingo in the Sub-Saharan African version of the film.

Reflecting on the announcement, Tyla said the role carries deep personal meaning.

“Toy Story has been such a special part of my childhood, so being part of this film is a full-circle moment for me. I’m incredibly excited for audiences to experience it, and it means so much to know that African viewers will hear an African voice bringing one of these beloved characters to life.” she said

The announcement has sparked excitement among fans across the continent and beyond, further cementing her growing influence on the global entertainment stage.

Known for chart-topping hits such as Water and her signature blend of amapiano, pop and R&B, Tyla has become one of Africa’s biggest music exports in recent years. Her involvement in Toy Story 5 marks her first voice-acting role and places her alongside some of Hollywood’s most recognizable names.

The upcoming film reunites audiences with iconic characters Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie and Forky as they embark on a brand-new adventure. This time, the toys must navigate a world where children are increasingly drawn to technology rather than traditional playthings.

Scheduled for release on June 19, 2026, Toy Story 5 is expected to be one of Disney and Pixar’s biggest releases of the year. The film features returning cast members including Tom Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear and Joan Cusack as Jessie.

While some social media users have described Tyla as the first African performer to appear in the Toy Story franchise, Disney has not officially confirmed that distinction. What is clear, however, is that her casting marks another significant step for African representation in one of animation’s most successful franchises.

For Tyla, the role is the latest achievement in a career that continues to break new ground. From topping international music charts and winning prestigious awards to now becoming part of the Toy Story universe, the South African star is proving that her influence extends far beyond music.