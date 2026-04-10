Wizkid–Burna Boy war of words escalates after alleged attack on DJ Tunez

Wizkid publicly blasted Burna Boy over an alleged physical altercation involving Wizkid’s official DJ, Michael Babatunde Adeyinka, known as DJ Tunez.

The incident, which has gone viral across social media platforms, has sparked fierce reactions from fellow artistes, industry bodies, and fans alike.

The controversy stems from a reported disagreement between Burna Boy and DJ Tunez at Obi’s House, a popular weekly nightlife event in Lagos.

According to circulating eyewitness videos and posts online, what began as a verbal exchange escalated into a physical scuffle. DJ Tunez later confirmed in a series of social media posts that he was hit from behind and outnumbered during the clash.

He also hinted that he expected his “oga” (boss) to intervene but had to fend for himself, emphasising the intensity of the encounter.

Wizkid weighed in on social media, sharply criticising Burna Boy for allegedly instigating the confrontation and attacking DJ Tunez with the help of multiple associates.

In his posts, Wizkid described Burna Boy as a “coward” and mocked the incident, saying the altercation showed the rapper’s reliance on numbers rather than courage. In a viral video posted online, Burna Boy responded directly to Wizkid’s criticisms, challenging him to a physical confrontation.

Speaking in Pidgin English, he said, “Wizkid comes and goes, and he is tweeting. Na internet, their own power dey. In real life, our own power is there. I thought DJ Tunez would go call his oga, and his oga would do something or send people, but na tweet Wizkid con dey tweet.”

Burna Boy also mocked DJ Tunez in a separate clip, dancing to a track with altered lyrics referencing the DJ’s nickname. Despite the virality of these clips, Burna Boy’s management has yet to release an official statement addressing the incident.

Meanwhile, DJ Tunez confirmed the altercation on his own social media channels, explaining that he was attacked from behind and had to defend himself. He expressed frustration over the situation and thanked fans for supporting him during the ordeal, highlighting how the event has affected him personally and professionally.