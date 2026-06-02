Hundreds gather to honor veteran leader Leonard Mususa

Dar es Salaam. Hundreds of mourners, including senior government officials, business leaders, clergy, family members, former colleagues and friends, gathered in Dar es Salaam to pay their final respects to former Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL) Board Chairman Leonard Mususa, who was laid to rest at Kondo Cemetery.

Mr Mususa died on May 30 this year.

A well-known figure in Tanzania’s corporate and financial governance circles, he previously served as chairman of Mwananchi Communications Limited, publishers of The Citizen, Mwananchi and Mwanaspoti. He also chaired Tanzania Breweries PLC and held several other senior board positions across major institutions.

Before retiring in 2014, he spent more than 36 years at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), including 14 years as Country Senior Partner in Tanzania. He also served on the boards of NMB Plc, Nation Media Group Plc and other leading organisations.

His passing has been widely described as a significant loss to the country’s business and professional community, with colleagues remembering him as a distinguished accountant, corporate leader and strong advocate of good governance.

Speaking during the funeral service and tributes, Chief Secretary Ambassador Moses Kusiluka revealed that shortly before Mususa’s death, the government had intended to appoint him to oversee the implementation of recommendations from the Tax System Reforms Commission, on which he served.

Mr Kusiluka said he had recently engaged Mr Mususa in discussions on economic reforms, including lessons drawn from Greece’s recovery from a financial crisis. He added that Mr Mususa had urged the government to accelerate the implementation of the commission’s recommendations.

“I told him I intended to appoint him as chairperson to oversee the implementation of the reforms. Unfortunately, before that could happen, he passed away,” Mr Kusiluka said.

He conveyed condolences from President Samia Suluhu Hassan and the government, describing Mususa as an accomplished professional, mentor and trusted adviser whose expertise was frequently sought on national assignments, including tax reforms, foreign exchange challenges and oversight of government aircraft management.

Mususa’s eldest son, Mr Patrick Mususa, said the overwhelming support shown to the family reflected a life dedicated to service and meaningful impact.

Representing the private sector, Mr Paul Makanza praised Mususa’s commitment to mentoring young professionals, recalling that he once declined an opportunity to chair a major business group, insisting that younger leaders should be given space to lead.

During the funeral Mass, Father Bartholomew Mroso urged mourners to reflect on the transient nature of life and to place their trust in God, noting that death is a universal reality that humbles all people regardless of status or achievement.

“We should all prepare, because this is our journey to the end,” he said.

Former colleagues from PwC, where Mususa worked for 35 years, also paid tribute.