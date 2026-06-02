Tanzania teaching skills competition returns, winners to earn millions

Dodoma. The Ministry of Education, Science, and Technology has announced that the National Teaching Skills Competition for pre-primary and primary school teachers, alongside the second edition for secondary school teachers in Mainland Tanzania, will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2026.

The ministry’s deputy minister, Ms Wanu Hafidh Ameir, told journalists on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, that the competition will be held at the New Library Hall of the University of Dar es Salaam.

Ms Wanu said the competition, organised by the ministry in collaboration with the Tanzania Institute of Education (TIE), is designed to strengthen teaching and learning by giving teachers a platform to demonstrate competence, creativity, and effective classroom practice.

“This competition forms part of the implementation of the National Continuous Professional Development for Teachers at Work (TCPD), aimed at strengthening teachers’ capacity and improving learning outcomes for students,” she said.

She said the objectives include recognising and rewarding teachers who demonstrate excellence in learner-centred approaches that build competence and promote 21st-century skills, as well as improving participatory methods in teaching, assessment, and feedback.

Other objectives include strengthening teachers’ capacity to develop digital learning content for use by peers through the Learning Management System (LMS), and improving their ability to design and adapt teaching materials.

Ms Ameir said that by recognising outstanding teachers and sharing best practices, the competition supports the implementation of the National Strategy for Strengthening Literacy, Numeracy, and Communication Skills (KKK) for pre-primary and Standard One pupils.

Participation figures

Ministry of Education Permanent Secretary, Prof Carolyne Nombo, said 3,153 teachers registered for the 2026 competition through the National Teaching Skills Competition System (TSCS).

She said 1,263 teachers met the requirements after submitting teaching videos and lesson plans for assessment.

Prof Nombo said this year’s competition covers seven categories: pre-primary reading, Standard One English, teaching aids development for Standard Two, and secondary school subjects including Physics, Mathematics, Business Studies, and Computer Science.

She said the categories were selected for their importance in strengthening foundational literacy and numeracy, entrepreneurship skills, English proficiency, and competence in science, mathematics, and ICT.

The competition is themed: “Quality Teaching, Strong Nation.”

Prizes

“The first prize winner will receive Sh2.5 million, a certificate of recognition, and a laptop, while the winner’s school will receive a projector,” said Prof Nombo.