Zanzibar police investigation concludes US influencer Ashley Jennae Robinson died by suicide linked to mental distress

Unguja. The Zanzibar Police Force, through the Criminal Investigation Department, has concluded its inquiry into the death of United States social media activist Ashley Jennae Robinson (31), stating that she died by suicide as a result of mental distress.

The incident occurred on April 8, 2026 at around 8:55 p.m. at Zuri Hotel in North Unguja, where she had been staying with her fiancé, Joseph McCann. She was later pronounced dead on April 9, 206 while receiving treatment at Ampolla Hospital in the West Urban Region.

In earlier preliminary findings, police had indicated that Robinson took her own life following a disagreement with her fiancé, although social media reports at the time suggested she may have been killed by him.

Following the conflicting accounts, police launched a full investigation, including detaining McCann for questioning as part of routine procedures.

Addressing journalists in Zanzibar on June 4, 2026 Deputy Director of Criminal Investigations, Zuberi Chembera, said it had been established beyond reasonable doubt that Robinson died by suicide linked to mental distress.

“Through witness statements and analysis of communication devices belonging to the deceased and her fiancé, we established that she had been experiencing mental distress. SMS exchanges showed repeated complaints regarding her life circumstances,” he said.

He added that the investigation, conducted in collaboration with other institutions, confirmed that no individual was implicated in the death.

Police reports indicate that Robinson checked into Zuri Hotel on April 6, 2026 with McCann and was accommodated in Villa 25.

On the day of the incident, April 8, at around midday, a misunderstanding reportedly arose between the couple, leading to an unresolved dispute. Hotel management was informed and subsequently moved McCann to Villa 65 while efforts to resolve the situation continued.

According to police, at around 8:55 p.m., a hotel staff member conducting routine evening duties, including pest control and general room checks, reached Villa 25 and found the door closed and the room unlit.

After knocking without response, the staff member used a master key to enter, switched on the lights and reportedly heard a sudden thud-like sound before discovering Robinson unresponsive, hanging inside the room.

Police said she was suspended from a clothing rail using a garment belt commonly provided for guests’ use in hotel rooms.

The Zanzibar Police Force has urged parents and guardians to maintain close contact with young people to better understand their daily lives and support them in addressing personal challenges before they escalate.



