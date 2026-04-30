US content creator Ashlee Jenae to be laid to rest in New Jersey

Dar es Salaam. The body of online content creator Ashly Robinson, popularly known as Ashlee Jenae, is expected to be viewed on Monday and Tuesday in May 2026, ahead of her funeral service in the US state of New Jersey.

Ashlee travelled to Zanzibar to celebrate her birthday on April 5, during which her fiancé, Joseph McCann, proposed to her.

According to a BBC report, funeral arrangements are ongoing, and family members, friends and fans will have an opportunity to pay their last respects during the viewing and attend the burial service.

“Funeral arrangements have already been announced,” a family member said.

Earlier this week, reports by some media outlets indicated that Ashlee Jenae’s body was repatriated from Tanzania and handed over to her family last Friday.

Ashlee died on April 10 this year while in Zanzibar on a holiday trip with her partner, Joe McCann, who had proposed to her six days before her death.