US content creator Ashlee Jenae to be laid to rest in New Jersey

Dar es Salaam. The body of online content creator Ashly Robinson, popularly known as Ashlee Jenae, is expected to be viewed on Monday and Tuesday in May 2026, ahead of her funeral service in the US state of New Jersey.
Ashlee travelled to Zanzibar to celebrate her birthday on April 5, during which her fiancé, Joseph McCann, proposed to her.
According to a BBC report, funeral arrangements are ongoing, and family members, friends and fans will have an opportunity to pay their last respects during the viewing and attend the burial service.