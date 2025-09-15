Former minister Kalemani rallies behind Magufuli’s dream of making Chato a region

Geita . Former Energy Minister Dr Medard Kalemani has pledged to work with CCM parliamentary candidates to ensure that the late President John Magufuli’s vision of upgrading Chato to a region is realised.

Dr Kalemani, along with Deusdedith Katwale contested for Chato South and Chato North parliamentary seats under Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) but lost in the primaries.

The two leaders are now pledging to work with the ruling party to realise the dream of elevating Chato into a region.

Dr Kalemani made the pledge during the launch of the Chato South parliamentary campaign. The event introduced Mr Pascal Lutandula as the party’s candidate.

Dr Kalemani said that Dr Magufuli, who was the first Member of Parliament for Chato after it was carved out of Biharamulo, had championed the district’s elevation to regional status. He added that fulfilling this dream would be the best way to honour the late president’s legacy.

“For now, there is no Kalemani group, no Lutandula group, and no Magembe group. We must remain united and move Chato forward,” said Dr Kalemani.

Mr Katwale echoed his remarks, stressing that the aspiration to see Chato become a region must remain a collective agenda. He said that despite not being in Parliament, he would continue to work with elected legislators to ensure the dream is achieved.

He further noted that residents still face challenges in roads, water supply, and electricity, urging CCM candidates to take these priorities to Parliament for solutions.

“I urge CCM members who were divided into factions during the primaries to put that aside and unite in the campaigns to ensure overwhelming victory in the presidential, parliamentary, and councillorship elections,” Mr Katwale said.

For his part, the CCM candidate for Chato North said that if elected, the late Magufuli’s prediction of Chato becoming a region, with Chato town as its headquarters, would be fulfilled.

Mr Lutandula, the CCM candidate for Chato South, promised to address challenges facing bus terminals, farmers, and market infrastructure if elected. He pledged to transform Buseresere, a well-known business hub, into a “little Dubai” through new lighting and modern infrastructure.

He also urged residents to vote overwhelmingly for CCM at all levels, saying that the party’s “three-legged stool” strategy would guarantee sustainable development.

Launching the campaign, CCM National Executive Council member Gervas Evarist urged residents to turn out in large numbers on 29 October to vote for CCM, enabling the party to secure victory at every level.

“CCM has delivered significantly in Chato. Out of 23 wards, 19 went unopposed, which is a clear sign of unity. Do not allow too many ‘No’ votes. Let us turn out and vote to ensure the party continues to hold power,” said Mr Evarist.