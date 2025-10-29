Tanzania goes to the polls

Dar es Salaam. After two months of vigorous campaigns across the country, Tanzanians head to polling stations today in elections that will determine the nation’s political and socioeconomic trajectory for the next five years.

Millions are expected to vote for the President, Members of Parliament and councillors, as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) assures the public that all preparations for a smooth, credible and inclusive voting process have been completed.

According to INEC, a total of 37,647,235 registered voters are eligible to participate, marking a 26.53 percent increase from the 29.7 million voters in 2020.

Of these, 36,650,932 are registered on the Mainland, while 996,303 are registered in Zanzibar. Women slightly outnumber men in the Permanent Voter Register, with 18,950,801 representing 50.34 percent of the electorate, compared with 18,696,439 men, or 49.66 percent.

Analysts note that this female majority could significantly influence the electoral outcome, particularly in constituencies where livelihood, healthcare and social welfare issues have dominated campaign discussions.

“Maturing democracy”

A political analyst from the University of Dar es Salaam, Dr Richard Mbunda, notes the rise in registered voters and stronger female representation reflects “a maturing democracy where citizens, especially women, believe more than ever that change is realised through the ballot and where active participation can directly influence government policies and societal priorities”.

He adds that this trend is a positive indicator for national participation and inclusive governance.

INEC has expanded polling infrastructure to improve accessibility and reduce congestion. There are now 99,895 polling stations nationwide, 97,348 on the Mainland and 2,547 in Zanzibar, representing a 22.47 percent increase compared to 2020.

Voters are reminded that polling stations open at 7am and close at 4pm, but anyone still in the queue by closing time will be allowed to vote.

The Commission has issued clear directives to ensure no eligible voter is excluded. Those whose photograph is missing in the register but whose details match their voter card are allowed to vote.

Similarly, voters whose voter card number differs from the register can vote if other personal details match. Individuals who lost or damaged their voter cards may use a National ID, driving licence, or passport, provided their names are in the Permanent Voter Register. Conversely, possessing a voter card alone does not confer voting rights.

A political analyst from the State University of Zanzibar (SUZA), Prof Makame Ali Ussi, shares these measures reflect “proactive electoral management that promotes inclusivity while maintaining integrity.

It shows preparedness and a deliberate effort to minimise disenfranchisement and ensuring that even marginalised voters can exercise their rights with confidence”.

Another major development ahead of the election is the administrative restructuring of ten wards in Katavi and Tabora regions, including areas in refugee settlements.

The withdrawn wards are Kanoge, Litapunga, Katumba and Mtapenda in Katavi; Mishamo, Ilangu, Bulamata and Ipwaga in Tanganyika District; and Milambo, Igombemkulu and Kanindo in Tabora’s Ulyankulu District.

Seven ward councillor candidates had their endorsements revoked and 292 polling stations were removed and replaced with 292 new stations in neighbouring wards.

A total of 106,288 voters were successfully relocated and citizens are urged to follow their new allocations.

A governance expert and political analyst at the University of Dodoma, Dr Paul Loisulie, says the restructuring is “an important step to ensure electoral boundaries align with administrative jurisdictions, reducing contestation and reinforcing fairness, while also enhancing clarity for voters and candidates alike and strengthening trust in the electoral system.”

As attention shifts to the broader electoral contest, certain regions hold strategic importance in determining the presidential outcome.

Dar es Salaam, Mwanza, Morogoro, Tabora, Kagera, Dodoma, Tanga, Geita, Arusha and Mbeya together account for 53.73 percent of registered voters.

Dar es Salaam alone has 4.4 million voters (11.74 percent of the national electorate), followed by Mwanza (6.02 percent), Morogoro (5.61 percent), Tabora (4.78 percent), Kagera (4.68 percent), Dodoma (4.64 percent), Tanga (4.34 percent), Geita (4.07 percent), Arusha (4.06 percent) and Mbeya (3.79 percent).

Political analysts emphasise that turnout in these high-population areas could determine the winner. Dr Loisulie notes, “High-population areas can determine the presidency, as the sheer number of voters in these regions often becomes the decisive factor that shapes the national outcome.”

Dr Matrona Kabyemela of the University of Dar es Salaam adds, “Historically, victories for presidential candidates have been propelled by support from the Lake Zone and other populous regions, showing the strategic importance of targeting high-voter areas effectively, where mobilising turnout and responding to local issues can make or break a campaign.”

Youth and female voters

On top of that, youth and female voters are expected to be decisive. Campaign messaging on unemployment, rising cost of living and entrepreneurial reforms has been heavily targeted at the youth.

Women, now a majority among registered voters, have emerged as key constituencies, advocating for improved access to financial services, maternal healthcare and safety in their communities.

Prof Ussi notes, “This is a strategic shift in Tanzanian politics, where youth and women are no longer peripheral but actively addressed as key constituencies.

Recognising their priorities may increase both turnout and accountability in the next parliamentary and council elections, signalling a more inclusive approach to governance that could reshape political engagement for years to come.”

Security authorities have been deployed nationwide to ensure a peaceful vote, while INEC has accredited domestic and international observers to monitor credibility.

The Commission has upgraded technological infrastructure to guarantee efficient results management and transparency. Preliminary outcomes are expected tonight, with official results announced within legally stipulated timelines.

Pivotal moment

As polling begins, Tanzania stands at a pivotal moment. Citizens from the Mainland and Isles are stepping forward with expectations that the leaders elected today will accelerate national development, uphold democratic principles and reinforce unity and peace. The Commission reminds voters that their participation is the ultimate expression of national sovereignty.