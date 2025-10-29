Tax administrators across Africa call for unity in tackling compliance challenges

Dar es Salaam. African tax authorities must work together as a team if they are to overcome the many challenges confronting their day-to-day operations, a continental forum has heard.

This was one of the key messages delivered during a three-day workshop on Enhancing Tax Compliance among High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNWIs) in Africa, held in Entebbe, Uganda, last week.

The event was co-organised by the African Tax Administration Forum (ATAF) and the International Centre for Tax and Development (ICTD), and hosted by the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA).

Opening the workshop, URA Assistant Commissioner for the Large Taxpayers Office, Mr Ngaruye Innocent, speaking on behalf of the Commissioner General, underscored the need for collective action to broaden the tax base and strengthen domestic revenue mobilisation.

ATAF Executive Secretary Ms Mary Baine emphasised the power of partnership, noting that collaboration among ATAF, URA and ICTD had made the workshop possible.

She outlined major challenges facing African tax administrations—under-resourcing, limited integration of third-party data, and inadequate use of administrative data for decision-making—and reaffirmed ATAF’s commitment to supporting members in achieving domestic revenue mobilisation goals in line with the Seville Declaration.

She urged tax administrations to approach the HNWI agenda with confidence and a problem-solving mindset.

Delivering the opening keynote, Mr Sam Shivute, Commissioner of the Namibia Revenue Agency (NamRA) and ATAF Council Vice Chair, reinforced the importance of the Seville principles, stressing the pivotal role of leadership in building credible, fair, and trusted HNWI compliance programmes.

A high-level panel discussion on The Strategic and Political Dynamics of Taxing HNWIs, moderated by Mr Martin Hearson, ICTD Director, brought together Mr Shivute, Ms Baine, and Mr Henry Ngutwa, Deputy Commissioner General of the Malawi Revenue Authority.

The panellists shared insights on strengthening compliance frameworks, improving access to data, enhancing inter-institutional cooperation, and managing political sensitivities to ensure equitable and efficient taxation of Africa’s wealthiest individuals.

In subsequent sessions, participants from 15 countries exchanged experiences on profiling HNWIs, identifying priority datasets and tools, and reviewing legal and administrative frameworks for enforcement.

The forum concluded with actionable recommendations to inform ATAF’s updated Guide on Taxing High-Net-Worth Individuals and to guide future research and technical assistance efforts.

By bringing together more than 45 delegates, the Entebbe workshop marked another step towards building fairer tax systems, strengthening public trust, and reinforcing the continent’s domestic revenue base.

Back home, the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) has demonstrated its commitment to this agenda through the recent launch of a dedicated High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNWI) Office at the Golden Jubilee Towers in Dar es Salaam.

Speaking during the official opening of the office, TRA Commissioner General Yusuph Mwenda (pictured) said the initiative reflects the Authority’s drive for fairness and transparency in taxation.

“The establishment of this office demonstrates our commitment to fairness and transparency in taxation. High-net-worth individuals play a crucial role in our economy, and this initiative ensures that they are supported with efficient, professional, and personalised tax services while fulfilling their obligations under the law.

This is about strengthening compliance but equally about building trust and partnership between the Authority and taxpayers,” he said.

In May 2025, ATAF launched a technical mission to support several tax administrations, including Tanzania’s, under the HNWI Taxation Project.

The initiative aims to assess the legal and administrative feasibility of improving compliance among individuals with significant assets, refining existing systems rather than introducing new taxes.