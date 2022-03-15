Group reiterates temporally waiver on intellectual property (IP) on coronavirus vaccines

By Jacob Mosenda More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The South African Human Rights NGO Network (SAHRiNGON-Tanzania chapter) has called on the World Trade Organization (WTO) to exempt copyright laws regarding vaccines, tests and treatments for Covid-19 so that countries planning to establish vaccine factories can do so.

They also plead with wealthier countries to join the United States, Russia and China in recognizing that everyone benefits if vaccine manufacturing is distributed evenly around the world.

Tanzania is one of the countries in Africa that has recently announced its intention to establish a local factory that will produce vaccines in an attempt to reduce importation costs.

The government's impetus was due to the presence of sufficient experts who, however, will not only focus on developing the Covid-19 vaccine but also those [vaccines] for other diseases so that even when the pandemic ends, Tanzania will still have the capacity to produce such medicines locally.

Now, the global campaign under SAHRiNGON aims to ensure that those nations that have already developed various vaccines for trade, allow skills to be distributed to experts in other countries such as Tanzania for the development of adequate vaccine-industries.

Speaking to The Citizen yesterday, SAHRiNGON Tanzania national coordinator, Ms Martina Kabisama said that the pace of Tanzanians receiving the vaccine has not been pleasing because some of them have also been skeptical of some of the vaccines from abroad due to widespread misinformation in the country.

"With our own factory and vaccines we believe many Tanzanians will be vaccinated and we will have taken steps to protect the health of our people. But our experts must get knowledge from those who have already started, this is what we are fighting for,” he said.

Ms Kabisama said that since October 2020, South Africa and India have led a coalition of more than 100 nations at the WTO calling for a waiver of intellectual property rules on Covid-19 vaccines, tests, and treatments, a call that almost every African country has joined.

She believes that every country should have the right to make its own vaccines during a pandemic. That’s the principle underpinning the campaign to temporarily waive intellectual property (IP) protection on coronavirus vaccines.

“Donating doses is encouraged and appreciated, but our view is that building domestic manufacturing capacity is a far better and sustainable option to ending the pandemic. Covid-19 vaccine donations so far have been sporadic and unpredictable,” she said.

The organization believes that the charity model of handling the pandemic has clearly failed. “We are a continent of sovereign nations, and our sovereignty must extend to public health. To insist that we remain reliant on the good will of wealthy nations is something that will delay our drive.”

For his part, Dr Willace Mayunga noted that there are manufacturers in countries across the Global South with the skills and facilities needed to produce Covid-19 vaccines and treatments at scale, including the World Health Organisation’s mRNA hub in South Africa.

“Engaging these manufacturers would revolutionise global vaccine manufacturing, unlocking the productive capacity needed to end this pandemic,” he said.

He said that it could also build the scientific and industry networks needed to protect Africa and the rest of the world from future disease outbreaks.

"Because the idea of vaccination is theirs, then they will enter into an agreement with the respective countries on how they will be getting a certain percentage due to the need for copyright just like it is for other Memorandum of Understanding in business," he explained.

“The threat of dangerous new variants of COVID-19 has not gone away. Therefore, delays or opposition to the waiver only serves to prolong the pandemic, endangering lives everywhere across the world and further worsening an already bad situation,” he adds.