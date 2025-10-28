Inside the 43-day campaign trail of Zanzibar’s 11 presidential candidates

Unguja. Today, as Zanzibaris head to the polls, the 43-day campaign season officially comes to an end, closing the curtains for weeks of political activity that began with intra-party nominations, approval by the Zanzibar Electoral Commission (ZEC), and countrywide rallies that have shaped the mood ahead of this year’s decisive vote.

Out of the 17 political parties that initially collected nomination forms, only 11 were cleared by ZEC to field presidential candidates.

Five parties failed to return their forms, while the Civic United Front (CUF) candidate, though he submitted his papers, was disqualified for not meeting all endorsement requirements.

The campaign period officially opened on 11 September 2025, with Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) and ACT-Wazalendo leading the way as the first two parties to launch their campaigns on 13 September—CCM at Mnazi Mmoja grounds in Unguja and ACT-Wazalendo at Tibirinzi grounds in Pemba.

CCM: Stability and inclusive growth

CCM’s presidential candidate and incumbent, Dr Hussein Mwinyi, led six major public rallies alongside smaller meetings with youth, entrepreneurs, fishermen, tour guides, and religious leaders.









His campaign centred on peace, stability and the continuation of development projects initiated under his administration. Dr Mwinyi outlined 10 key priorities drawn from the CCM manifesto, including national unity, inclusive economic growth, and social welfare improvement.

Among his pledges were the creation of 350,000 jobs by 2030, food security through a national food reserve, economic empowerment via loans and vocational training, and the development of modern housing and smart cities.

He also committed to strengthening the education, water, and electricity sectors, and creating a national oil reserve to cushion Zanzibar against global fuel price shocks.

ACT-Wazalendo: A Fairer Zanzibar

ACT-Wazalendo’s presidential candidate, Othman Masoud Othman, conducted an extensive campaign with 77 rallies across Unguja and Pemba.









Masoud promised to build a “new Zanzibar” rooted in equality, justice, and indigenous empowerment—where locals benefit first from the islands’ natural wealth.

He pledged to overhaul the land system to prioritise Zanzibaris, ease tax burdens on businesses, tackle corruption and electoral malpractice, and restore citizens’ power through a new constitution.

Other pledges included establishing a Zakat fund for the poor, introducing free education at all levels, reforming the commercial court to attract investors, and drafting new trade and arbitration laws.

UPDP: Factories and free marriages

Hamad Mohamed Ibrahim of the UPDP said his administration would focus on industrialising the clove sector by establishing local processing factories.









He added that the UPDP government would pay bride price (mahari) for young men and give women Sh1.5 million upon engagement to help them start life.

He further pledged to invest in nuclear energy to end power shortages and boost industrial productivity.

Alliance for African Farmers Party (AAFP): Better prices and free ports

The AAFP candidate, Said Soud Said, promised to raise the price of cloves to Sh50,000 per kilo and turn Zanzibar’s ports into duty-free Freeport zones to attract trade and investment.









He criticised a system where “clove buyers drive Prados while farmers cannot afford bicycles,” saying his government would ensure farmers benefit directly from their produce.

Tanzania Labour Party (TLP): Youth and technology

Running on the TLP ticket, Hussain Juma Salum, promised to sustain peace and democracy while modernising the economy through technology-driven growth.









He urged youth to take up productive work, promising agricultural inputs to farmers and job creation opportunities across key sectors.

ADA-TADEA: Skills and connectivity

The ADA-TADEA candidate, Juma Ali Khatib, said his party would prioritise technical and vocational education to equip the next generation with practical skills.









He also pledged investment in large fishing vessels, local manufacturing, technological innovation, and even building a bridge between Zanzibar and Dar es Salaam to boost economic integration.

NRA: Better pay for teachers

Khamis Faki Mgau of the NRA vowed to improve civil servants’ welfare, promising a minimum teacher’s salary of Sh1.5 million and youth empowerment through small-scale development projects.









He said teachers deserve better pay to reflect their contribution to the nation’s human capital.

ADC: Affordable food and tax cuts

The ADC candidate, Hamad Rashid Mohammed, promised that within his first 100 days, the price of rice would not exceed Sh1,500 per kilo.









He said his administration would achieve this by reducing or removing taxes on food imports and providing farmers with free inputs to boost local production.

Makini: Cash for citizens

The Makini candidate, Ameir Hassan Ameir, made a bold pledge to give Sh500,000 to every Zanzibari by reducing government spending and fighting corruption.









He vowed to cap the presidential convoy at six vehicles and set a minimum wage of Sh1.5 million, while promising subsidies for institutions supporting orphans and people with special needs.

NCCR-Mageuzi: Jobs and markets

Laila Rajab Khamis of NCCR-Mageuzi pledged to tackle unemployment, improve healthcare, and boost trade.

She promised to raise public salaries by 80 percent, build a modern market in Kibandamaiti within 100 days, and restore access to affordable business loans.





“This will mark the end of women’s economic struggles,” she said.

NLD: Unity and social justice

The NLD candidate, Mfaume Khamis Hassan, outlined four priorities: uniting Zanzibaris, addressing gender-based violence, creating youth jobs, and improving education quality to meet global standards.

“My first priority is unity—there’s too much division now,” he said.







