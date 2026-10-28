39 killed after two high-speed trains collide in Spain

Spain. At least 30 people have been killed after a high-speed train struck the rear of a stationary train near Urda in Toledo province, central Spain, on Wednesday, derailing two carriages and leaving passengers injured.

The collision involved a state-operated Renfe train travelling from Madrid to Seville and a privately operated Iryo service. Regional government spokeswoman Esther Padilla said both trains had been travelling in the same direction before the crash.

Padilla said 397 passengers were aboard the Renfe train and 147 on the Iryo service. Two carriages of the Iryo train reportedly plunged down an embankment.

Rescue teams were working to reach passengers trapped in the most severely damaged carriages, while injured passengers were being taken to hospitals in the surrounding area. Madrid also dispatched emergency medical teams and firefighters to support the rescue operation.

Spain’s railway infrastructure operator, ADIF, suspended high-speed services between Madrid and Andalusia as the Civil Guard deployed specialist investigators to establish the cause of the collision.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said he was in contact with the transport minister and regional authorities as emergency operations continued. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and French President Emmanuel Macron also expressed condolences to the victims and their families.

The crash comes nine months after a separate railway disaster near Adamuz in southern Spain killed 45 people, making it one of the country’s deadliest rail accidents in recent decades.