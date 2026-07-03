At least 3,700 excess deaths reported during heatwave in France, Belgium and Netherlands

A pharmacy sign displays a temperature of 37 degrees Celsius as temperatures rise in Paris during a second heatwave affecting a large part of France, June 19, 2026. PHOTO | REUTERS

By  REUTERS

REUTERS

Paris. France, the Netherlands and Belgium have recorded 3,700 excess ​deaths during the June heatwave that sent temperatures soaring ‌across Europe, with authorities warning that the numbers are preliminary and could rise.

Experts have said the heatwave, which lasted from about June ​20-28, was the worst recorded in Europe, causing disruption to ​power generation, damaging infrastructure and overwhelming healthcare systems. The ⁠extreme heat was almost certainly driven by climate change, scientists ​said.

There were 2,025 excess deaths recorded in France during the ​heatwave, with a particular increase in deaths among people aged over 45, French Health Minister Stephanie Rist told local television on Friday.

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Deaths at home ​rose 91% between June 22-28 compared to the previous ​week, while deaths in nursing homes and healthcare facilities also increased, the ‌country's ⁠public health authority said in a bulletin.

"Mortality will ... be higher than these initial figures suggest," the authority warned.

'Unprecedented' Mortality  Data'

In Belgium, the Health Ministry said on Thursday it had registered ​excess mortality of ​about 1,200 ⁠deaths between June 18 and June 29, adding that 530 of the deaths were among people ​aged 85 or older. People aged under ​65 accounted ⁠for 180 of the excess deaths.

"Such excess mortality during a heatwave is unprecedented in our country," the ministry said in ⁠a statement.

Authorities ​in the Netherlands said the heatwave led ​to about 480 excess deaths, mainly among the over 80s.

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