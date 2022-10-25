Biden congratulates new British PM Sunak

US President Joe Biden congratulated new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday and said they would continue to partner on supporting Ukraine's fight against Russia.

"Congratulations to Rishi Sunak on becoming Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Together, I look forward to enhancing our cooperation on issues critical to global security and prosperity, including continuing our strong support for Ukraine," Biden said in a tweet.

On Monday Biden described the naming of Britain's first non-white prime minister as "pretty astounding, a groundbreaking milestone."