Credible missile threat led to secret aircraft switch for Trump

Washington. A threat that Air Force ​One could be targeted by a shoulder-fired missile prompted the Secret Service to secretly move President Donald Trump onto a smaller government jet during a trip to Turkey ‌last month, a person briefed on the matter said on Wednesday.

The threat emerged on the final day of Trump's visit to Ankara for the NATO summit amid heightened tensions with Iran, the source said. The Secret Service deemed the threat to be credible and imminent, prompting an extraordinary operation to conceal the US president's movements.

The source declined to say where the intelligence came from but said officials had little time to prepare and devised the plans at ​the last minute.

A second source briefed on the matter said there was not a clear plan by those hostile to Trump for executing the threat, but only an intent, ​which is why the planes were allowed to fly.

Trump and a small group of aides used a catering truck to surreptitiously switch from the big ⁠blue-and-white presidential aircraft to a smaller, nondescript C-32A jet for the flight out of Turkey on July 8, while Air Force One departed separately carrying senior administration officials, White House staff and ​the traveling press corps, according to the first source.

Trump told reporters on Tuesday that he made the switch at the direction of the Secret Service, which is charged with presidential security. He flew from Ankara ​to a refueling stop in Britain without incident.

"I think actually the plane that I flew on was at greater risk," Trump told reporters, without providing evidence. "I think it was at greater risk because that would be the plane I think that they would be more likely to go for."

The threat may have been a new type of heat-seeking missile that homes in on hot aircraft engines and has become an increasing concern for military planners, said ​Douglas Birkey, executive director of the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies. They are harder to detect than traditional radar-guided threats and "can kind of come out of nowhere" because they don't send out detectable ​radio waves.

One version, the Iranian SA-67, has a simple rail launcher and is believed to use heat-seeking as well as laser guidance systems, Birkey said. A shoulder-mounted heat-seeking weapon, the 9K333 Verba, is made in Russia, ‌he said.

Secret travel

US ⁠presidents, including Trump, have occasionally traveled under secrecy when visiting war zones or high-risk regions in order to maintain security. But those trips typically involved advance notice for journalists traveling with the president.