TRA plans 49 new offices to bring tax services closer to Tanzanians

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) plans to construct 49 new offices across the country as part of efforts to bring tax services closer to taxpayers and reduce the time they spend travelling to access government services.

TRA Commissioner General Yusuph Juma Mwenda said the expansion would make it easier for individuals and businesses to access tax services, allowing them to spend more time on productive economic activities.

Mr Mwenda made the remarks on August 13, 2026 during the laying of the foundation stone for a new TRA office at Kizimkazi, Zanzibar, which will serve taxpayers in Kizimkazi and Paje.

“The aim of bringing services closer to citizens is to save their time so they can concentrate on their economic activities,” he said.

The initiative comes as TRA continues to strengthen revenue collection while improving taxpayer services and enforcement against tax evasion.

Mr Mwenda said the authority would continue providing services fairly while taking action against taxpayers who evade their obligations.

“We will continue providing quality services to all taxpayers without favouring or victimising anyone. At the same time, we will continue taking action against those who evade taxes,” he said, urging members of the public to report tax evasion.

During the Kizimkazi Festival, Mr Mwenda also visited the TRA pavilion, where the authority was registering taxpayers, issuing Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) certificates and providing tax education.

He said newly registered traders would benefit from a one-year tax exemption, describing the initiative as part of efforts to formalise businesses, widen the tax base and support business growth.

TRA has also adopted an approach of taking services to taxpayers at their places of business rather than waiting for them to visit government offices.

“We follow taxpayers to their business areas, listen to their challenges, provide solutions and help facilitate their businesses,” Mr Mwenda said.





Finance Minister Khamis Omar praised TRA for exceeding its monthly revenue collection target, saying the authority collected Sh3.245 trillion in July 2026 against a target of Sh2.971 trillion, equivalent to 109 per cent of the target and a 21 per cent increase.

Ambassador Omar said tax revenue was central to financing development projects and improving public services, urging Tanzanians to view tax compliance as a contribution to national development.

“Paying taxes should be a source of pride because through taxes, citizens contribute to the development of their country,” he said.

He said the Kizimkazi office would reduce the burden on residents who previously had to travel longer distances to access tax services.

One of the beneficiaries, Yusuph Juma, welcomed the initiative, saying bringing tax services closer had made it easier for residents to obtain information and comply with tax requirements.