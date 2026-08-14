Lead, don’t confront: Tanzania’s push for trade union reform

Morogoro. The government has urged trade unions to avoid building strength through confrontation, instead promoting sound and effective leadership, constructive dialogue and accountability to protect workers’ rights and improve national economic productivity.

The call was made on Friday, August 14, 2026, the Registrar of Trade Unions and Employers’ Associations, Mr Vallensi Wambali, when addressing leaders from the Trade Union Congress of Tanzania (Tucta) and affiliate unions during a leadership, good governance and management workshop here.

He said institutional challenges, including constitutional violations, irregular elections, weak financial oversight, opaque decision-making and declining leadership ethics, should primarily be viewed as management shortcomings rather than legal disputes.

Mr Wambali said union strength should not be measured by the intensity of conflict generated, but by the capacity to protect workers’ rights, promote industrial harmony and enhance economic output.

“A strong union is not built by loud voices, but by robust arguments, visionary leadership and law-abiding institutions,” said Mr Wambali.

He stressed that trade unions should not be viewed as agents of confrontation, but as key stakeholders in promoting workplace harmony, protecting rights and driving national development.

Mr Wambali said the government would continue strengthening social dialogue among the government, employers and employees, stressing that tripartite cooperation remains vital to reducing disputes and improving productivity.

He noted that technological advances, artificial intelligence (AI), the digital economy, online employment, climate change and labour mobility require union leaders to have strategic foresight to prepare their members effectively.

“Today’s leader is measured not merely by eloquent speaking, but by the capacity to listen, build consensus and deliver tangible results,” emphasised Mr Wambali.

Trade Union Congress of Tanzania (Tucta) and trade union leaders follow proceedings during leadership, good governance and management training held in Morogoro on Friday, August 14, 2026. PHOTO | JUMA MTANDA

Tucta Vice President Shaban Ambondwile commended the Ministry of Labour, Employment and Youth Development for organising the training, saying it would strengthen leaders’ adherence to laws, procedures and union constitutions.