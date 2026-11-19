A Saudi-led coalition said on Thursday it had dealt with ​a missile threat launched by Yemen's Houthis towards Riyadh after a loud boom ‌was heard in the Saudi capital amid escalating attacks by the Iran-aligned group.

An initial assessment showed debris had fallen and material damage had been reported, the coalition said, adding that the extent of the ​damage was still being determined.

Saudi aircraft carried out airstrikes on the Houthi-controlled Yemeni ​capital Sanaa early on Thursday, the Houthi-run Saba news agency reported shortly ⁠afterwards without providing further details.

The coalition also said it had intercepted and destroyed a cruise ​missile launched by the Houthis towards Saudi Arabia's southern region, which borders Yemen.

There was no ​immediate confirmation from Saudi authorities or the Houthis.

The Saudi Civil Defense agency earlier warned residents of a potential danger in the capital, without providing details. It later said the danger had passed.

The boom was heard ​shortly after Saudi state news agency SPA reported that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had ​met US Central Command chief Admiral Brad Cooper in Riyadh. The two discussed military relations and regional ‌developments, ⁠SPA said.

Fighting between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis has intensified since the group captured strategic areas along Yemen's Red Sea coast last month, advancing towards the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a key global shipping route for Gulf oil producers on the other side of the Arabian Peninsula from ​the Strait of Hormuz.

The ​renewed conflict between ⁠the two sides has shattered a 2022 UN-brokered truce that largely halted attacks between the Saudi-led coalition, which backs Yemen's internationally recognised government, ​and the Houthis, who control the most populous parts of Yemen.

The Houthis ​have since ⁠stepped up attacks on Saudi airports, ports and oil facilities amid the wider US-Israeli war on Iran, while Saudi Arabia has responded with airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen.