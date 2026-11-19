Tanzanian beauty queen Tracy Nabukeera has withdrawn from the second edition of Miss Grand International (MGI) All Stars, marking another unexpected turn in her international pageant journey.

Nabukeera, who was announced as Tanzania’s representative in October, revealed her decision in an official statement, citing circumstances beyond her control and other important obligations requiring her time and attention.

“This has not been an easy decision. Having the opportunity to represent Tanzania on such a prestigious international platform has been a dream and an honour that I hold very close to my heart,” she said.

She thanked the Miss Grand International Organisation, its CEO Mr Nawat, sponsors, partners and supporters for believing in her journey.

Despite stepping away from the December competition, the beauty queen insisted that her ambition of becoming an All Star remained alive.

“Although I will not be part of this edition, my dream of being an All Star has not faded. I remain hopeful that, when the time is right, I will have another opportunity to proudly represent Tanzania in a future edition,” she said.

This is not the first time Nabukeera has withdrawn from an international pageant. In April 2025, she announced that she would not participate in Miss World 2025, despite being expected to represent Tanzania as Miss Tanzania 2023.

Her decision at the time followed concerns over inadequate support, poor communication and insufficient preparation from the organising body.

“I no longer felt aligned or empowered enough to represent Tanzania on such a global stage,” she said in her earlier statement.

She also argued that carrying a national title came with the expectation of receiving adequate support and preparation to compete internationally.

However, her pageant journey has continued to produce significant achievements. In July 2026, she represented Tanzania at Miss Supranational in Poland, becoming the country’s first contestant at the competition. She advanced to the Top 12 and earned the title of Miss Supranational Africa 2026.

Her withdrawal from MGI All Stars means she will miss another international opportunity, although she has left the door open for a future return.