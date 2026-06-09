ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan suspended amid sexual misconduct allegations

The Hague. The International Criminal Court (ICC) Chief Prosecutor, Karim Khan, has been suspended from duty following ongoing disciplinary proceedings linked to allegations of sexual misconduct involving a female staff member.

According to reports from international news agencies, the suspension was approved by the court’s governing body after an executive review of findings from a United Nations internal oversight investigation and other judicial assessments.

The matter will now be referred to a special session of ICC member states, who are expected to determine Khan’s future at the court.

The allegations, first raised in 2024, claim that Khan engaged in non-consensual sexual conduct with a colleague between 2023 and 2024, including during official work-related assignments. The complainant, a female ICC staff member, has maintained her account through the investigative process.

Khan, a British lawyer who has led several high-profile international cases, has strongly denied all allegations, describing them as unfounded and politically motivated. His legal team has also challenged the fairness of the disciplinary process.

The ICC has stressed that the suspension does not amount to a final finding of guilt, noting that the process remains ongoing and subject to review by member states.