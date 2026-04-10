Iran plans Strait of Hormuz transit fees to be paid in Iranian currency

A senior Iranian lawmaker has said a parliamentary proposal could require ships passing through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz to pay transit fees in Iran’s national currency, the rial.

According to reports, the head of Iran’s parliamentary National Security Commission indicated that the measure forms part of broader efforts to assert greater control over the key waterway, which handles a significant share of global oil shipments.

The proposal comes amid heightened regional tensions and ongoing disruption to shipping routes following recent conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel.

Tehran has already explored charging transit fees for vessels using the strait, with some reports suggesting payments of up to $2 million per ship.

Under the new plan, requiring payment in rials could help Iran bypass international financial restrictions and strengthen demand for its currency.

Analysts say the move may also signal a broader push to challenge reliance on the US dollar in global trade.

However, the proposal is likely to face strong international opposition. Critics argue that international maritime law guarantees free passage through such waterways, raising concerns over the legality of imposing transit charges.