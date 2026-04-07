Iran warns US of attacks beyond Middle East if red lines are crossed

Dubai. Iran’s powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has warned that any breach of its “red lines” by the United States would trigger a response extending beyond the Middle East, in a sharp escalation of rhetoric as the conflict between the two countries intensifies.

According to Reuters, the IRGC signalled that its retaliation would not be limited to the immediate region, raising fears of a broader confrontation that could affect international interests and security.

The warning comes amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington following weeks of military exchanges linked to the ongoing conflict that began in late February.

Escalating threats

Iran has repeatedly cautioned that it would respond forcefully to any further US action, particularly attacks on its territory or key infrastructure. Officials have warned that American assets and allies across the Gulf could become targets in such a scenario.

Recent statements by Iranian authorities suggest that retaliation could also extend to economic and strategic interests beyond the region, reflecting Tehran’s willingness to widen the scope of the conflict if necessary.

Analysts say such language is intended as a deterrent, signalling that any escalation could carry global consequences.

Rising regional tensions

The conflict has already disrupted stability across the Middle East, with missile and drone attacks reported in several countries and fears growing of a wider war involving regional and international actors.

Iran has also warned civilians and companies linked to the United States to avoid areas near American military installations, indicating that such locations could be targeted.

At the same time, Tehran has maintained pressure on critical energy routes, including the Strait of Hormuz, a key artery for global oil shipments. Intelligence assessments suggest Iran is unlikely to ease its grip on the chokepoint soon, viewing it as a strategic lever against its adversaries.

Diplomatic efforts falter

Efforts to secure a ceasefire have so far made little progress, with Iran rejecting proposals for a temporary truce and insisting on a permanent end to hostilities and guarantees on sanctions relief.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has issued strong warnings to Tehran, including threats of further strikes if Iran does not restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

The exchange of threats has fuelled concerns among global powers and humanitarian organisations, which warn that continued escalation could lead to a broader regional — or even global — conflict.

Global implications

Experts say the IRGC’s warning underscores the risk that the conflict could spill beyond the Middle East, potentially affecting global energy supplies, trade routes and international security.